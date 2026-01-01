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Brick Red color guide

#CB4154
HEX
#CB4154
RGB
rgb(203, 65, 84)
HSL
hsl(352, 57%, 53%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 68%, 59%, 20%)

Muted and slightly dusty, it keeps red's warmth while losing the emergency signal entirely.

Best for
Editorial accents and warm illustration.

Accessibility

Brick Red text on whiteAA
Sample4.75:1
White text on brick redAA
Sample4.75:1
Brick Red text on blackAA Large
Sample4.42:1
Black text on brick redAA Large
Sample4.42:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with brick red

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Charcoal#36454FSage Green#BCB88A

Brick Red color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#CB4154 #43CBB9
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#CB4399 #CB4154 #CB7543
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#CB4154 #55CB43 #4355CB
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#CB4154 #43CB75 #4399CB

Brick Red shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FAEBED#EFC3C9#E49BA5#D97380#CE4B5C#B43143#8C2634#641B25#3C1016#20090C

Brick Red FAQ

What is the hex code for brick red?

Brick Red is #CB4154. In other formats that is rgb(203, 65, 84), hsl(352, 57%, 53%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 68%, 59%, 20%) for print.

What colors go with brick red?

Cream, Charcoal, Sage Green all pair well with brick red. Editorial accents and warm illustration.

Is brick red accessible for text?

Yes — brick red text on white reaches 4.75:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on brick red be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #CB4154.

More red colors

Red#FF0000Crimson#DC143CBurgundy#800020Maroon#800000Scarlet#FF2400Cherry Red#D2042D