Brick Red color guide
Muted and slightly dusty, it keeps red's warmth while losing the emergency signal entirely.
- Best for
- Editorial accents and warm illustration.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with brick red
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Brick Red color harmonies
Brick Red shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Brick Red FAQ
What is the hex code for brick red?
Brick Red is #CB4154. In other formats that is rgb(203, 65, 84), hsl(352, 57%, 53%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 68%, 59%, 20%) for print.
What colors go with brick red?
Cream, Charcoal, Sage Green all pair well with brick red. Editorial accents and warm illustration.
Is brick red accessible for text?
Yes — brick red text on white reaches 4.75:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on brick red be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #CB4154.