Academy / Colors / Red colors / Brick Red Brick Red color guide

#CB4154 HEX #CB4154 RGB rgb(203, 65, 84) HSL hsl(352, 57%, 53%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 68%, 59%, 20%) Muted and slightly dusty, it keeps red's warmth while losing the emergency signal entirely. Best for Editorial accents and warm illustration.

Accessibility Brick Red text on white AA Sample 4.75:1 White text on brick red AA Sample 4.75:1 Brick Red text on black AA Large Sample 4.42:1 Black text on brick red AA Large Sample 4.42:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with brick red Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Charcoal #36454F Sage Green #BCB88A

Brick Red color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #CB4154 #43CBB9 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #CB4399 #CB4154 #CB7543 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #CB4154 #55CB43 #4355CB Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #CB4154 #43CB75 #4399CB

Brick Red shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FAEBED #EFC3C9 #E49BA5 #D97380 #CE4B5C #B43143 #8C2634 #641B25 #3C1016 #20090C