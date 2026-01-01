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Red color guide

#FF0000
HEX
#FF0000
RGB
rgb(255, 0, 0)
HSL
hsl(0, 100%, 50%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 100%, 100%, 0%)

Pure, maximum-saturation red. It is rarely the right choice in an interface because it is reserved for errors almost everywhere, and it vibrates against blue.

Best for
Deliberate alarm — genuine errors and destructive actions.

Accessibility

Red text on whiteAA Large
Sample4:1
White text on redAA Large
Sample4:1
Red text on blackAA
Sample5.25:1
Black text on redAA
Sample5.25:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with red

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

White#FFFFFFCharcoal#36454FCream#FFFDD0

Red color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FF0000 #00FFFF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FF0080 #FF0000 #FF8000
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FF0000 #00FF00 #0000FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FF0000 #00FF80 #0080FF

Red shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFE5E5#FFB3B3#FF8080#FF4D4D#FF1A1A#E60000#B30000#800000#4D0000#290000

Red FAQ

What is the hex code for red?

Red is #FF0000. In other formats that is rgb(255, 0, 0), hsl(0, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with red?

White, Charcoal, Cream all pair well with red. Deliberate alarm — genuine errors and destructive actions.

Is red accessible for text?

Not on white: red reaches only 4:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on red be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF0000.

More red colors

Crimson#DC143CBurgundy#800020Maroon#800000Scarlet#FF2400Brick Red#CB4154Cherry Red#D2042D