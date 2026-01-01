Academy / Colors / Red colors / Red Red color guide

#FF0000 HEX #FF0000 RGB rgb(255, 0, 0) HSL hsl(0, 100%, 50%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 100%, 100%, 0%) Pure, maximum-saturation red. It is rarely the right choice in an interface because it is reserved for errors almost everywhere, and it vibrates against blue. Best for Deliberate alarm — genuine errors and destructive actions.

Accessibility Red text on white AA Large Sample 4:1 White text on red AA Large Sample 4:1 Red text on black AA Sample 5.25:1 Black text on red AA Sample 5.25:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with red Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. White #FFFFFF Charcoal #36454F Cream #FFFDD0

Red color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #FF0000 #00FFFF Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #FF0080 #FF0000 #FF8000 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #FF0000 #00FF00 #0000FF Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #FF0000 #00FF80 #0080FF

Red shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FFE5E5 #FFB3B3 #FF8080 #FF4D4D #FF1A1A #E60000 #B30000 #800000 #4D0000 #290000