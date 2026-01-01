Red color guide
Pure, maximum-saturation red. It is rarely the right choice in an interface because it is reserved for errors almost everywhere, and it vibrates against blue.
- Best for
- Deliberate alarm — genuine errors and destructive actions.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with red
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Red color harmonies
Red shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Red FAQ
What is the hex code for red?
Red is #FF0000. In other formats that is rgb(255, 0, 0), hsl(0, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 100%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with red?
White, Charcoal, Cream all pair well with red. Deliberate alarm — genuine errors and destructive actions.
Is red accessible for text?
Not on white: red reaches only 4:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on red be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF0000.