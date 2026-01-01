Cherry Red color guide
Glossy and confident, sitting between crimson and scarlet. Reads appetising rather than urgent.
- Best for
- Food, drink and consumer packaging.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with cherry red
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Cherry Red color harmonies
Cherry Red shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Cherry Red FAQ
What is the hex code for cherry red?
Cherry Red is #D2042D. In other formats that is rgb(210, 4, 45), hsl(348, 96%, 42%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 98%, 79%, 18%) for print.
What colors go with cherry red?
Cream, Charcoal, Gold all pair well with cherry red. Food, drink and consumer packaging.
Is cherry red accessible for text?
Yes — cherry red text on white reaches 5.53:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on cherry red be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #D2042D.