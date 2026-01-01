Academy / Colors / Red colors / Cherry Red Cherry Red color guide

#D2042D HEX #D2042D RGB rgb(210, 4, 45) HSL hsl(348, 96%, 42%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 98%, 79%, 18%) Glossy and confident, sitting between crimson and scarlet. Reads appetising rather than urgent. Best for Food, drink and consumer packaging.

Accessibility Cherry Red text on white AA Sample 5.53:1 White text on cherry red AA Sample 5.53:1 Cherry Red text on black AA Large Sample 3.8:1 Black text on cherry red AA Large Sample 3.8:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with cherry red Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Charcoal #36454F Gold #FFD700

Cherry Red color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #D2042D #04D2A9 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #D20494 #D2042D #D24204 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #D2042D #2DD204 #042DD2 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #D2042D #04D242 #0494D2

Cherry Red shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FEE6EB #FDB4C3 #FC829B #FB5072 #FA1E4A #E10531 #AF0426 #7D031B #4B0210 #280109