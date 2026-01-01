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Cherry Red color guide

#D2042D
HEX
#D2042D
RGB
rgb(210, 4, 45)
HSL
hsl(348, 96%, 42%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 98%, 79%, 18%)

Glossy and confident, sitting between crimson and scarlet. Reads appetising rather than urgent.

Best for
Food, drink and consumer packaging.

Accessibility

Cherry Red text on whiteAA
Sample5.53:1
White text on cherry redAA
Sample5.53:1
Cherry Red text on blackAA Large
Sample3.8:1
Black text on cherry redAA Large
Sample3.8:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with cherry red

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Charcoal#36454FGold#FFD700

Cherry Red color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#D2042D #04D2A9
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#D20494 #D2042D #D24204
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#D2042D #2DD204 #042DD2
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#D2042D #04D242 #0494D2

Cherry Red shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FEE6EB#FDB4C3#FC829B#FB5072#FA1E4A#E10531#AF0426#7D031B#4B0210#280109

Cherry Red FAQ

What is the hex code for cherry red?

Cherry Red is #D2042D. In other formats that is rgb(210, 4, 45), hsl(348, 96%, 42%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 98%, 79%, 18%) for print.

What colors go with cherry red?

Cream, Charcoal, Gold all pair well with cherry red. Food, drink and consumer packaging.

Is cherry red accessible for text?

Yes — cherry red text on white reaches 5.53:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on cherry red be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #D2042D.

More red colors

Red#FF0000Crimson#DC143CBurgundy#800020Maroon#800000Scarlet#FF2400Brick Red#CB4154