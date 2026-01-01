What is the hex code for scarlet? Scarlet is #FF2400. In other formats that is rgb(255, 36, 0), hsl(8, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 86%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with scarlet? Charcoal, Cream, White all pair well with scarlet. High-energy sports and event graphics.

Is scarlet accessible for text? Not on white: scarlet reaches only 3.82:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.