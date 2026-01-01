Scarlet color guide
Red pushed toward orange, which makes it hotter and slightly less clinical than pure red.
- Best for
- High-energy sports and event graphics.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with scarlet
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Scarlet color harmonies
Scarlet shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Scarlet FAQ
What is the hex code for scarlet?
Scarlet is #FF2400. In other formats that is rgb(255, 36, 0), hsl(8, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 86%, 100%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with scarlet?
Charcoal, Cream, White all pair well with scarlet. High-energy sports and event graphics.
Is scarlet accessible for text?
Not on white: scarlet reaches only 3.82:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on scarlet be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF2400.