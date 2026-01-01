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Scarlet color guide

#FF2400
HEX
#FF2400
RGB
rgb(255, 36, 0)
HSL
hsl(8, 100%, 50%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 86%, 100%, 0%)

Red pushed toward orange, which makes it hotter and slightly less clinical than pure red.

Best for
High-energy sports and event graphics.

Accessibility

Scarlet text on whiteAA Large
Sample3.82:1
White text on scarletAA Large
Sample3.82:1
Scarlet text on blackAA
Sample5.5:1
Black text on scarletAA
Sample5.5:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with scarlet

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FCream#FFFDD0White#FFFFFF

Scarlet color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FF2400 #00DDFF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FF005D #FF2400 #FFA200
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FF2400 #00FF22 #2200FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FF2400 #00FFA2 #005EFF

Scarlet shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFE9E5#FFBDB3#FF9180#FF644D#FF381A#E61F00#B31800#801100#4D0A00#290500

Scarlet FAQ

What is the hex code for scarlet?

Scarlet is #FF2400. In other formats that is rgb(255, 36, 0), hsl(8, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 86%, 100%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with scarlet?

Charcoal, Cream, White all pair well with scarlet. High-energy sports and event graphics.

Is scarlet accessible for text?

Not on white: scarlet reaches only 3.82:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on scarlet be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF2400.

More red colors

Red#FF0000Crimson#DC143CBurgundy#800020Maroon#800000Brick Red#CB4154Cherry Red#D2042D