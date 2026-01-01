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Crimson color guide

#DC143C
HEX
#DC143C
RGB
rgb(220, 20, 60)
HSL
hsl(348, 83%, 47%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 91%, 73%, 14%)

A slightly blue-leaning red that reads richer and less synthetic than pure red while keeping most of its urgency.

Best for
Sale and campaign work that needs energy, not alarm.

Accessibility

Crimson text on whiteAA
Sample4.99:1
White text on crimsonAA
Sample4.99:1
Crimson text on blackAA Large
Sample4.21:1
Black text on crimsonAA Large
Sample4.21:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with crimson

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Navy Blue#000080Gold#FFD700

Crimson color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#DC143C #14DBB4
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#DB14A0 #DC143C #DB5014
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#DC143C #3CDB14 #143CDB
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#DC143C #14DB50 #14A0DB

Crimson shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FDE8EC#F8B9C6#F48AA0#F05C79#EB2D53#D2143A#A30F2D#750B20#460713#25030A

Crimson FAQ

What is the hex code for crimson?

Crimson is #DC143C. In other formats that is rgb(220, 20, 60), hsl(348, 83%, 47%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 91%, 73%, 14%) for print.

What colors go with crimson?

Cream, Navy Blue, Gold all pair well with crimson. Sale and campaign work that needs energy, not alarm.

Is crimson accessible for text?

Yes — crimson text on white reaches 4.99:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on crimson be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #DC143C.

More red colors

Red#FF0000Burgundy#800020Maroon#800000Scarlet#FF2400Brick Red#CB4154Cherry Red#D2042D