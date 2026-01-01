Academy / Colors / Red colors / Crimson Crimson color guide

#DC143C HEX #DC143C RGB rgb(220, 20, 60) HSL hsl(348, 83%, 47%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 91%, 73%, 14%) A slightly blue-leaning red that reads richer and less synthetic than pure red while keeping most of its urgency. Best for Sale and campaign work that needs energy, not alarm.

Accessibility Crimson text on white AA Sample 4.99:1 White text on crimson AA Sample 4.99:1 Crimson text on black AA Large Sample 4.21:1 Black text on crimson AA Large Sample 4.21:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with crimson Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Navy Blue #000080 Gold #FFD700

Crimson color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #DC143C #14DBB4 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #DB14A0 #DC143C #DB5014 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #DC143C #3CDB14 #143CDB Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #DC143C #14DB50 #14A0DB

Crimson shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FDE8EC #F8B9C6 #F48AA0 #F05C79 #EB2D53 #D2143A #A30F2D #750B20 #460713 #25030A