Crimson color guide
A slightly blue-leaning red that reads richer and less synthetic than pure red while keeping most of its urgency.
- Best for
- Sale and campaign work that needs energy, not alarm.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with crimson
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Crimson color harmonies
Crimson shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Crimson FAQ
What is the hex code for crimson?
Crimson is #DC143C. In other formats that is rgb(220, 20, 60), hsl(348, 83%, 47%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 91%, 73%, 14%) for print.
What colors go with crimson?
Cream, Navy Blue, Gold all pair well with crimson. Sale and campaign work that needs energy, not alarm.
Is crimson accessible for text?
Yes — crimson text on white reaches 4.99:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on crimson be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #DC143C.