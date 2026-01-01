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Sage Green color guide

#BCB88A
HEX
#BCB88A
RGB
rgb(188, 184, 138)
HSL
hsl(55, 27%, 64%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 2%, 27%, 26%)

A grey-green with the saturation almost entirely removed. It reads calm and editorial and functions more as a warm neutral than a colour.

Best for
Muted backgrounds and interior-led palettes.

Accessibility

Sage Green text on whiteFail
Sample2.03:1
White text on sage greenFail
Sample2.03:1
Sage Green text on blackAAA
Sample10.36:1
Black text on sage greenAAA
Sample10.36:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with sage green

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FCream#FFFDD0Terracotta#E2725B

Sage Green color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#BCB88A #8A8FBC
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#BC9F8A #BCB88A #A7BC8A
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#BCB88A #8ABCB8 #B88ABC
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#BCB88A #8AA7BC #9F8ABC

Sage Green shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F6F5EF#E3E1CE#D0CEAE#BEBA8E#ABA66D#928D54#716D41#514E2F#312F1C#1A190F

Sage Green FAQ

What is the hex code for sage green?

Sage Green is #BCB88A. In other formats that is rgb(188, 184, 138), hsl(55, 27%, 64%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 2%, 27%, 26%) for print.

What colors go with sage green?

Charcoal, Cream, Terracotta all pair well with sage green. Muted backgrounds and interior-led palettes.

Is sage green accessible for text?

Not on white: sage green reaches only 2.03:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on sage green be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #BCB88A.

More green colors

Emerald#50C878Forest Green#228B22Mint#98FF98Olive#808000Seafoam#9FE2BFLime#BFFF00