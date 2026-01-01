Sage Green color guide
A grey-green with the saturation almost entirely removed. It reads calm and editorial and functions more as a warm neutral than a colour.
- Best for
- Muted backgrounds and interior-led palettes.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with sage green
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Sage Green color harmonies
Sage Green shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Sage Green FAQ
What is the hex code for sage green?
Sage Green is #BCB88A. In other formats that is rgb(188, 184, 138), hsl(55, 27%, 64%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 2%, 27%, 26%) for print.
What colors go with sage green?
Charcoal, Cream, Terracotta all pair well with sage green. Muted backgrounds and interior-led palettes.
Is sage green accessible for text?
Not on white: sage green reaches only 2.03:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on sage green be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #BCB88A.