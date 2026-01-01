What is the hex code for sage green? Sage Green is #BCB88A. In other formats that is rgb(188, 184, 138), hsl(55, 27%, 64%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 2%, 27%, 26%) for print.

What colors go with sage green? Charcoal, Cream, Terracotta all pair well with sage green. Muted backgrounds and interior-led palettes.

Is sage green accessible for text? Not on white: sage green reaches only 2.03:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.