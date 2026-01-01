Maroon color guide
#800000
HEX
#800000
RGB
rgb(128, 0, 0)
HSL
hsl(0, 100%, 25%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 100%, 100%, 50%)
Browner and flatter than burgundy, with an institutional, collegiate weight to it.
- Best for
- Heritage and academic identities.
Accessibility
Maroon text on whiteAAA
Sample10.95:1
White text on maroonAAA
Sample10.95:1
Maroon text on blackFail
Sample1.92:1
Black text on maroonFail
Sample1.92:1
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with maroon
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Maroon color harmonies
Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#800000 #008080
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#800040 #800000 #804000
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#800000 #008000 #000080
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#800000 #008040 #004080
Maroon shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
#FFE5E5#FFB3B3#FF8080#FF4D4D#FF1A1A#E60000#B30000#800000#4D0000#290000
Maroon FAQ
What is the hex code for maroon?
Maroon is #800000. In other formats that is rgb(128, 0, 0), hsl(0, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 100%, 50%) for print.
What colors go with maroon?
Cream, Gold, Tan all pair well with maroon. Heritage and academic identities.
Is maroon accessible for text?
Yes — maroon text on white reaches 10.95:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on maroon be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #800000.