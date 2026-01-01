Academy / Colors / Red colors / Maroon Maroon color guide

#800000 HEX #800000 RGB rgb(128, 0, 0) HSL hsl(0, 100%, 25%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 100%, 100%, 50%) Browner and flatter than burgundy, with an institutional, collegiate weight to it. Best for Heritage and academic identities.

Accessibility Maroon text on white AAA Sample 10.95:1 White text on maroon AAA Sample 10.95:1 Maroon text on black Fail Sample 1.92:1 Black text on maroon Fail Sample 1.92:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with maroon Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Gold #FFD700 Tan #D2B48C

Maroon color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #800000 #008080 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #800040 #800000 #804000 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #800000 #008000 #000080 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #800000 #008040 #004080

Maroon shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FFE5E5 #FFB3B3 #FF8080 #FF4D4D #FF1A1A #E60000 #B30000 #800000 #4D0000 #290000