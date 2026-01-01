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Camel color guide

#C19A6B
HEX
#C19A6B
RGB
rgb(193, 154, 107)
HSL
hsl(33, 41%, 59%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 20%, 45%, 24%)

Slightly richer and more saturated than tan, with a distinctly fashion-led association.

Best for
Premium apparel and accessory brands.

Accessibility

Camel text on whiteFail
Sample2.59:1
White text on camelFail
Sample2.59:1
Camel text on blackAAA
Sample8.1:1
Black text on camelAAA
Sample8.1:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with camel

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Espresso#3B2F2FCream#FFFDD0Navy Blue#000080

Camel color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#C19A6B #6C92C1
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#C1706C #C19A6B #BDC16C
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#C19A6B #6CC19B #9B6CC1
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#C19A6B #6CBDC1 #706CC1

Camel shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F7F3ED#E8DAC9#D9C2A5#CAA981#BB915D#A27744#7E5D35#5A4226#362817#1D150C

Camel FAQ

What is the hex code for camel?

Camel is #C19A6B. In other formats that is rgb(193, 154, 107), hsl(33, 41%, 59%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 20%, 45%, 24%) for print.

What colors go with camel?

Espresso, Cream, Navy Blue all pair well with camel. Premium apparel and accessory brands.

Is camel accessible for text?

Not on white: camel reaches only 2.59:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on camel be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #C19A6B.

More brown colors

Chocolate#7B3F00Espresso#3B2F2FTan#D2B48CTaupe#483C32Sand#E5D3B3Walnut#5C4033