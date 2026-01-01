What is the hex code for camel? Camel is #C19A6B. In other formats that is rgb(193, 154, 107), hsl(33, 41%, 59%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 20%, 45%, 24%) for print.

What colors go with camel? Espresso, Cream, Navy Blue all pair well with camel. Premium apparel and accessory brands.

Is camel accessible for text? Not on white: camel reaches only 2.59:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.