Camel color guide
Slightly richer and more saturated than tan, with a distinctly fashion-led association.
- Best for
- Premium apparel and accessory brands.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with camel
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Camel color harmonies
Camel shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Camel FAQ
What is the hex code for camel?
Camel is #C19A6B. In other formats that is rgb(193, 154, 107), hsl(33, 41%, 59%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 20%, 45%, 24%) for print.
What colors go with camel?
Espresso, Cream, Navy Blue all pair well with camel. Premium apparel and accessory brands.
Is camel accessible for text?
Not on white: camel reaches only 2.59:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on camel be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #C19A6B.