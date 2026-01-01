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Taupe color guide

#483C32
HEX
#483C32
RGB
rgb(72, 60, 50)
HSL
hsl(27, 18%, 24%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 17%, 31%, 72%)

Brown pulled toward grey until it stops reading as a colour at all. The definitive warm dark neutral.

Best for
Text and borders in warm design systems.

Accessibility

Taupe text on whiteAAA
Sample10.67:1
White text on taupeAAA
Sample10.67:1
Taupe text on blackFail
Sample1.97:1
Black text on taupeFail
Sample1.97:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with taupe

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Sage Green#BCB88ADusty Rose#DCAE96

Taupe color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#483C32 #323E48
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#483233 #483C32 #484732
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#483C32 #32483C #3C3248
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#483C32 #324847 #323348

Taupe shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F5F2F0#E0D8D2#CBBEB4#B6A496#A18A78#87715E#695849#4B3F34#2D261F#181411

Taupe FAQ

What is the hex code for taupe?

Taupe is #483C32. In other formats that is rgb(72, 60, 50), hsl(27, 18%, 24%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 17%, 31%, 72%) for print.

What colors go with taupe?

Cream, Sage Green, Dusty Rose all pair well with taupe. Text and borders in warm design systems.

Is taupe accessible for text?

Yes — taupe text on white reaches 10.67:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on taupe be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #483C32.

More brown colors

Chocolate#7B3F00Espresso#3B2F2FTan#D2B48CCamel#C19A6BSand#E5D3B3Walnut#5C4033