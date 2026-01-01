Academy / Colors / Brown colors / Taupe Taupe color guide

#483C32 HEX #483C32 RGB rgb(72, 60, 50) HSL hsl(27, 18%, 24%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 17%, 31%, 72%) Brown pulled toward grey until it stops reading as a colour at all. The definitive warm dark neutral. Best for Text and borders in warm design systems.

Accessibility Taupe text on white AAA Sample 10.67:1 White text on taupe AAA Sample 10.67:1 Taupe text on black Fail Sample 1.97:1 Black text on taupe Fail Sample 1.97:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with taupe Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Sage Green #BCB88A Dusty Rose #DCAE96

Taupe color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #483C32 #323E48 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #483233 #483C32 #484732 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #483C32 #32483C #3C3248 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #483C32 #324847 #323348

Taupe shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #F5F2F0 #E0D8D2 #CBBEB4 #B6A496 #A18A78 #87715E #695849 #4B3F34 #2D261F #181411