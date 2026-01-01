Walnut color guide
A deep, slightly red brown with the density of hardwood. Reads crafted rather than rustic.
- Best for
- Furniture, spirits and heritage identities.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with walnut
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Walnut color harmonies
Walnut shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Walnut FAQ
What is the hex code for walnut?
Walnut is #5C4033. In other formats that is rgb(92, 64, 51), hsl(19, 29%, 28%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 30%, 45%, 64%) for print.
What colors go with walnut?
Cream, Gold, Sage Green all pair well with walnut. Furniture, spirits and heritage identities.
Is walnut accessible for text?
Yes — walnut text on white reaches 9.39:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on walnut be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #5C4033.