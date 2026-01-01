Academy / Colors / Brown colors / Walnut Walnut color guide

#5C4033 HEX #5C4033 RGB rgb(92, 64, 51) HSL hsl(19, 29%, 28%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 30%, 45%, 64%) A deep, slightly red brown with the density of hardwood. Reads crafted rather than rustic. Best for Furniture, spirits and heritage identities.

Accessibility Walnut text on white AAA Sample 9.39:1 White text on walnut AAA Sample 9.39:1 Walnut text on black Fail Sample 2.24:1 Black text on walnut Fail Sample 2.24:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with walnut Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Gold #FFD700 Sage Green #BCB88A

Walnut color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #5C4033 #334F5C Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #5C333A #5C4033 #5C5533 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #5C4033 #335C40 #40335C Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #5C4033 #335C55 #333A5C

Walnut shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #F6F1EF #E4D5CE #D2B8AD #C09C8C #AE806B #946751 #73503F #52392D #31221B #1A120E