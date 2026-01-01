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Walnut color guide

#5C4033
HEX
#5C4033
RGB
rgb(92, 64, 51)
HSL
hsl(19, 29%, 28%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 30%, 45%, 64%)

A deep, slightly red brown with the density of hardwood. Reads crafted rather than rustic.

Best for
Furniture, spirits and heritage identities.

Accessibility

Walnut text on whiteAAA
Sample9.39:1
White text on walnutAAA
Sample9.39:1
Walnut text on blackFail
Sample2.24:1
Black text on walnutFail
Sample2.24:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with walnut

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Gold#FFD700Sage Green#BCB88A

Walnut color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#5C4033 #334F5C
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#5C333A #5C4033 #5C5533
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#5C4033 #335C40 #40335C
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#5C4033 #335C55 #333A5C

Walnut shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F6F1EF#E4D5CE#D2B8AD#C09C8C#AE806B#946751#73503F#52392D#31221B#1A120E

Walnut FAQ

What is the hex code for walnut?

Walnut is #5C4033. In other formats that is rgb(92, 64, 51), hsl(19, 29%, 28%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 30%, 45%, 64%) for print.

What colors go with walnut?

Cream, Gold, Sage Green all pair well with walnut. Furniture, spirits and heritage identities.

Is walnut accessible for text?

Yes — walnut text on white reaches 9.39:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on walnut be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #5C4033.

More brown colors

Chocolate#7B3F00Espresso#3B2F2FTan#D2B48CCamel#C19A6BTaupe#483C32Sand#E5D3B3