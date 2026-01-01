What is the hex code for sand? Sand is #E5D3B3. In other formats that is rgb(229, 211, 179), hsl(38, 49%, 80%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 8%, 22%, 10%) for print.

What colors go with sand? Espresso, Terracotta, Teal all pair well with sand. Large background areas in natural palettes.

Is sand accessible for text? Not on white: sand reaches only 1.47:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.