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Sand color guide

#E5D3B3
HEX
#E5D3B3
RGB
rgb(229, 211, 179)
HSL
hsl(38, 49%, 80%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 8%, 22%, 10%)

A pale, slightly grey beige. Works where cream feels too yellow and white feels too stark.

Best for
Large background areas in natural palettes.

Accessibility

Sand text on whiteFail
Sample1.47:1
White text on sandFail
Sample1.47:1
Sand text on blackAAA
Sample14.3:1
Black text on sandAAA
Sample14.3:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with sand

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Espresso#3B2F2FTerracotta#E2725BTeal#008080

Sand color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#E5D3B3 #B3C5E5
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#E5BAB3 #E5D3B3 #DEE5B3
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#E5D3B3 #B3E5D3 #D3B3E5
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#E5D3B3 #B3DEE5 #BAB3E5

Sand shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F8F4EC#EBDEC6#DEC8A0#D1B17A#C49B54#AB823B#85652E#5F4821#392B14#1E170A

Sand FAQ

What is the hex code for sand?

Sand is #E5D3B3. In other formats that is rgb(229, 211, 179), hsl(38, 49%, 80%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 8%, 22%, 10%) for print.

What colors go with sand?

Espresso, Terracotta, Teal all pair well with sand. Large background areas in natural palettes.

Is sand accessible for text?

Not on white: sand reaches only 1.47:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on sand be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #E5D3B3.

More brown colors

Chocolate#7B3F00Espresso#3B2F2FTan#D2B48CCamel#C19A6BTaupe#483C32Walnut#5C4033