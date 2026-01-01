Sand color guide
A pale, slightly grey beige. Works where cream feels too yellow and white feels too stark.
- Best for
- Large background areas in natural palettes.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with sand
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Sand color harmonies
Sand shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Sand FAQ
What is the hex code for sand?
Sand is #E5D3B3. In other formats that is rgb(229, 211, 179), hsl(38, 49%, 80%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 8%, 22%, 10%) for print.
What colors go with sand?
Espresso, Terracotta, Teal all pair well with sand. Large background areas in natural palettes.
Is sand accessible for text?
Not on white: sand reaches only 1.47:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on sand be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #E5D3B3.