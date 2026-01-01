Academy / Colors / Brown colors / Chocolate Chocolate color guide

#7B3F00 HEX #7B3F00 RGB rgb(123, 63, 0) HSL hsl(31, 100%, 24%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 49%, 100%, 52%) A rich mid-brown with clear orange in it. Warm enough to feel appetising, dark enough to hold white text. Best for Food and drink brands, and warm dark surfaces.

Accessibility Chocolate text on white AAA Sample 8.22:1 White text on chocolate AAA Sample 8.22:1 Chocolate text on black Fail Sample 2.55:1 Black text on chocolate Fail Sample 2.55:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with chocolate Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Gold #FFD700 Sage Green #BCB88A

Chocolate color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #7B3F00 #003B7A Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #7A0200 #7B3F00 #787A00 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #7B3F00 #007A3F #3F007A Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #7B3F00 #00787A #02007A

Chocolate shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FFF3E5 #FFDAB3 #FFC180 #FFA94D #FF901A #E67700 #B35C00 #804200 #4D2800 #291500