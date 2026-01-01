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Chocolate color guide

#7B3F00
HEX
#7B3F00
RGB
rgb(123, 63, 0)
HSL
hsl(31, 100%, 24%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 49%, 100%, 52%)

A rich mid-brown with clear orange in it. Warm enough to feel appetising, dark enough to hold white text.

Best for
Food and drink brands, and warm dark surfaces.

Accessibility

Chocolate text on whiteAAA
Sample8.22:1
White text on chocolateAAA
Sample8.22:1
Chocolate text on blackFail
Sample2.55:1
Black text on chocolateFail
Sample2.55:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with chocolate

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Gold#FFD700Sage Green#BCB88A

Chocolate color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#7B3F00 #003B7A
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#7A0200 #7B3F00 #787A00
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#7B3F00 #007A3F #3F007A
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#7B3F00 #00787A #02007A

Chocolate shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFF3E5#FFDAB3#FFC180#FFA94D#FF901A#E67700#B35C00#804200#4D2800#291500

Chocolate FAQ

What is the hex code for chocolate?

Chocolate is #7B3F00. In other formats that is rgb(123, 63, 0), hsl(31, 100%, 24%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 49%, 100%, 52%) for print.

What colors go with chocolate?

Cream, Gold, Sage Green all pair well with chocolate. Food and drink brands, and warm dark surfaces.

Is chocolate accessible for text?

Yes — chocolate text on white reaches 8.22:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on chocolate be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #7B3F00.

More brown colors

Espresso#3B2F2FTan#D2B48CCamel#C19A6BTaupe#483C32Sand#E5D3B3Walnut#5C4033