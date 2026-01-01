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Tan color guide

#D2B48C
HEX
#D2B48C
RGB
rgb(210, 180, 140)
HSL
hsl(34, 44%, 69%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 14%, 33%, 18%)

A mid-tone warm neutral that behaves like paper or leather. Extremely forgiving in a palette.

Best for
Background surfaces in earthy systems.

Accessibility

Tan text on whiteFail
Sample1.97:1
White text on tanFail
Sample1.97:1
Tan text on blackAAA
Sample10.65:1
Black text on tanAAA
Sample10.65:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with tan

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Espresso#3B2F2FForest Green#228B22Burgundy#800020

Tan color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#D2B48C #8DABD3
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#D3928D #D2B48C #CED38D
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#D2B48C #8DD3B5 #B58DD3
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#D2B48C #8DCED3 #928DD3

Tan shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F8F3ED#EADBC8#DBC3A3#CDAB7E#BF935A#A57940#815E32#5C4324#372815#1D160B

Tan FAQ

What is the hex code for tan?

Tan is #D2B48C. In other formats that is rgb(210, 180, 140), hsl(34, 44%, 69%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 14%, 33%, 18%) for print.

What colors go with tan?

Espresso, Forest Green, Burgundy all pair well with tan. Background surfaces in earthy systems.

Is tan accessible for text?

Not on white: tan reaches only 1.97:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on tan be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #D2B48C.

More brown colors

Chocolate#7B3F00Espresso#3B2F2FCamel#C19A6BTaupe#483C32Sand#E5D3B3Walnut#5C4033