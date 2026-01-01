What is the hex code for tan? Tan is #D2B48C. In other formats that is rgb(210, 180, 140), hsl(34, 44%, 69%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 14%, 33%, 18%) for print.

What colors go with tan? Espresso, Forest Green, Burgundy all pair well with tan. Background surfaces in earthy systems.

Is tan accessible for text? Not on white: tan reaches only 1.97:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.