Rosewood color guide
Almost black with a red core. It works where you want darkness that still has a detectable temperature.
- Best for
- Dark backgrounds in luxury and spirits.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with rosewood
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Rosewood color harmonies
Rosewood shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Rosewood FAQ
What is the hex code for rosewood?
Rosewood is #65000B. In other formats that is rgb(101, 0, 11), hsl(353, 100%, 20%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 89%, 60%) for print.
What colors go with rosewood?
Gold, Cream, Champagne all pair well with rosewood. Dark backgrounds in luxury and spirits.
Is rosewood accessible for text?
Yes — rosewood text on white reaches 13.48:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on rosewood be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #65000B.