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Rosewood color guide

#65000B
HEX
#65000B
RGB
rgb(101, 0, 11)
HSL
hsl(353, 100%, 20%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 100%, 89%, 60%)

Almost black with a red core. It works where you want darkness that still has a detectable temperature.

Best for
Dark backgrounds in luxury and spirits.

Accessibility

Rosewood text on whiteAAA
Sample13.48:1
White text on rosewoodAAA
Sample13.48:1
Rosewood text on blackFail
Sample1.56:1
Black text on rosewoodFail
Sample1.56:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with rosewood

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Gold#FFD700Cream#FFFDD0Champagne#F7E7CE

Rosewood color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#65000B #00665A
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#66003F #65000B #662700
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#65000B #0C6600 #000C66
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#65000B #006627 #003F66

Rosewood shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFE5E8#FFB3BB#FF808E#FF4D61#FF1A34#E6001B#B30015#80000F#4D0009#290005

Rosewood FAQ

What is the hex code for rosewood?

Rosewood is #65000B. In other formats that is rgb(101, 0, 11), hsl(353, 100%, 20%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 89%, 60%) for print.

What colors go with rosewood?

Gold, Cream, Champagne all pair well with rosewood. Dark backgrounds in luxury and spirits.

Is rosewood accessible for text?

Yes — rosewood text on white reaches 13.48:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on rosewood be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #65000B.

More red colors

Red#FF0000Crimson#DC143CBurgundy#800020Maroon#800000Scarlet#FF2400Brick Red#CB4154