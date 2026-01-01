Academy / Colors / Red colors / Rosewood Rosewood color guide

#65000B HEX #65000B RGB rgb(101, 0, 11) HSL hsl(353, 100%, 20%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 100%, 89%, 60%) Almost black with a red core. It works where you want darkness that still has a detectable temperature. Best for Dark backgrounds in luxury and spirits.

Accessibility Rosewood text on white AAA Sample 13.48:1 White text on rosewood AAA Sample 13.48:1 Rosewood text on black Fail Sample 1.56:1 Black text on rosewood Fail Sample 1.56:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with rosewood Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Gold #FFD700 Cream #FFFDD0 Champagne #F7E7CE

Rosewood color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #65000B #00665A Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #66003F #65000B #662700 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #65000B #0C6600 #000C66 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #65000B #006627 #003F66

Rosewood shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FFE5E8 #FFB3BB #FF808E #FF4D61 #FF1A34 #E6001B #B30015 #80000F #4D0009 #290005