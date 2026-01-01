Academy / Colors / Purple colors / Indigo Indigo color guide

#4B0082 HEX #4B0082 RGB rgb(75, 0, 130) HSL hsl(275, 100%, 25%) CMYK cmyk(42%, 100%, 0%, 49%) Deep enough to work as a dark surface while staying unmistakably purple. Sits between navy and violet. Best for Dark backgrounds with more character than navy.

Accessibility Indigo text on white AAA Sample 12.95:1 White text on indigo AAA Sample 12.95:1 Indigo text on black Fail Sample 1.62:1 Black text on indigo Fail Sample 1.62:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with indigo Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Gold #FFD700 Lavender #E6E6FA Cream #FFFDD0

Indigo color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #4B0082 #358000 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #0B0080 #4B0082 #800075 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #4B0082 #804A00 #00804A Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #4B0082 #758000 #00800B

Indigo shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #F4E5FF #DFB3FF #CA80FF #B54DFF #9F1AFF #8600E6 #6800B3 #4A0080 #2D004D #180029