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Indigo color guide

#4B0082
HEX
#4B0082
RGB
rgb(75, 0, 130)
HSL
hsl(275, 100%, 25%)
CMYK
cmyk(42%, 100%, 0%, 49%)

Deep enough to work as a dark surface while staying unmistakably purple. Sits between navy and violet.

Best for
Dark backgrounds with more character than navy.

Accessibility

Indigo text on whiteAAA
Sample12.95:1
White text on indigoAAA
Sample12.95:1
Indigo text on blackFail
Sample1.62:1
Black text on indigoFail
Sample1.62:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with indigo

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Gold#FFD700Lavender#E6E6FACream#FFFDD0

Indigo color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#4B0082 #358000
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#0B0080 #4B0082 #800075
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#4B0082 #804A00 #00804A
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#4B0082 #758000 #00800B

Indigo shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F4E5FF#DFB3FF#CA80FF#B54DFF#9F1AFF#8600E6#6800B3#4A0080#2D004D#180029

Indigo FAQ

What is the hex code for indigo?

Indigo is #4B0082. In other formats that is rgb(75, 0, 130), hsl(275, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(42%, 100%, 0%, 49%) for print.

What colors go with indigo?

Gold, Lavender, Cream all pair well with indigo. Dark backgrounds with more character than navy.

Is indigo accessible for text?

Yes — indigo text on white reaches 12.95:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on indigo be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #4B0082.

More purple colors

Purple#800080Violet#7F00FFLavender#E6E6FAPlum#8E4585Mauve#E0B0FFAubergine#3D0734