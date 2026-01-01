Indigo color guide
Deep enough to work as a dark surface while staying unmistakably purple. Sits between navy and violet.
- Best for
- Dark backgrounds with more character than navy.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with indigo
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Indigo color harmonies
Indigo shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Indigo FAQ
What is the hex code for indigo?
Indigo is #4B0082. In other formats that is rgb(75, 0, 130), hsl(275, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(42%, 100%, 0%, 49%) for print.
What colors go with indigo?
Gold, Lavender, Cream all pair well with indigo. Dark backgrounds with more character than navy.
Is indigo accessible for text?
Yes — indigo text on white reaches 12.95:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on indigo be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #4B0082.