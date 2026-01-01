Academy / Colors / Purple colors / Purple Purple color guide

#800080 HEX #800080 RGB rgb(128, 0, 128) HSL hsl(300, 100%, 25%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 100%, 0%, 50%) The base purple — deep, fully saturated and slightly heavy. It reads more historical than modern, which is why most brands reach for violet or indigo instead. Best for Traditional and ceremonial contexts.

Accessibility Purple text on white AAA Sample 9.42:1 White text on purple AAA Sample 9.42:1 Purple text on black Fail Sample 2.23:1 Black text on purple Fail Sample 2.23:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with purple Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Gold #FFD700 Cream #FFFDD0 Charcoal #36454F

Purple color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #800080 #008000 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #400080 #800080 #800040 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #800080 #808000 #008080 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #800080 #408000 #008040

Purple shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FFE5FF #FFB3FF #FF80FF #FF4DFF #FF1AFF #E600E6 #B300B3 #800080 #4D004D #290029