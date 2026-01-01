Purple color guide
The base purple — deep, fully saturated and slightly heavy. It reads more historical than modern, which is why most brands reach for violet or indigo instead.
- Best for
- Traditional and ceremonial contexts.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with purple
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Purple color harmonies
Purple shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Purple FAQ
What is the hex code for purple?
Purple is #800080. In other formats that is rgb(128, 0, 128), hsl(300, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 0%, 50%) for print.
What colors go with purple?
Gold, Cream, Charcoal all pair well with purple. Traditional and ceremonial contexts.
Is purple accessible for text?
Yes — purple text on white reaches 9.42:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on purple be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #800080.