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Purple color guide

#800080
HEX
#800080
RGB
rgb(128, 0, 128)
HSL
hsl(300, 100%, 25%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 100%, 0%, 50%)

The base purple — deep, fully saturated and slightly heavy. It reads more historical than modern, which is why most brands reach for violet or indigo instead.

Best for
Traditional and ceremonial contexts.

Accessibility

Purple text on whiteAAA
Sample9.42:1
White text on purpleAAA
Sample9.42:1
Purple text on blackFail
Sample2.23:1
Black text on purpleFail
Sample2.23:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with purple

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Gold#FFD700Cream#FFFDD0Charcoal#36454F

Purple color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#800080 #008000
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#400080 #800080 #800040
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#800080 #808000 #008080
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#800080 #408000 #008040

Purple shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFE5FF#FFB3FF#FF80FF#FF4DFF#FF1AFF#E600E6#B300B3#800080#4D004D#290029

Purple FAQ

What is the hex code for purple?

Purple is #800080. In other formats that is rgb(128, 0, 128), hsl(300, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 100%, 0%, 50%) for print.

What colors go with purple?

Gold, Cream, Charcoal all pair well with purple. Traditional and ceremonial contexts.

Is purple accessible for text?

Yes — purple text on white reaches 9.42:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on purple be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #800080.

More purple colors

Violet#7F00FFLavender#E6E6FAPlum#8E4585Indigo#4B0082Mauve#E0B0FFAubergine#3D0734