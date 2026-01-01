Purple colors
Purple sits between blue's authority and red's energy, which makes it the go-to for creative and AI products that want to look neither corporate nor consumer. Light lavenders behave almost like neutrals and tint backgrounds beautifully; deep violets and indigos hold their own as dark surfaces. The mid-range is where purple starts looking dated fastest, so pick an end.
8 purple colors
Purple#800080Violet#7F00FFLavender#E6E6FAPlum#8E4585Indigo#4B0082Mauve#E0B0FFAubergine#3D0734Periwinkle#CCCCFF