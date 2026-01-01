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Mauve color guide

#E0B0FF
HEX
#E0B0FF
RGB
rgb(224, 176, 255)
HSL
hsl(276, 100%, 85%)
CMYK
cmyk(12%, 31%, 0%, 0%)

A dusty, greyed purple that behaves like a warm neutral. Easy to overuse into blandness.

Best for
Soft secondary surfaces.

Accessibility

Mauve text on whiteFail
Sample1.78:1
White text on mauveFail
Sample1.78:1
Mauve text on blackAAA
Sample11.82:1
Black text on mauveAAA
Sample11.82:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with mauve

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FPlum#8E4585Cream#FFFDD0

Mauve color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#E0B0FF #D1FFB3
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#BAB3FF #E0B0FF #FFB3F7
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#E0B0FF #FFE0B3 #B3FFE0
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#E0B0FF #F7FFB3 #B3FFBA

Mauve shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F5E5FF#E0B3FF#CC80FF#B84DFF#A31AFF#8A00E6#6B00B3#4C0080#2E004D#180029

Mauve FAQ

What is the hex code for mauve?

Mauve is #E0B0FF. In other formats that is rgb(224, 176, 255), hsl(276, 100%, 85%), and approximately cmyk(12%, 31%, 0%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with mauve?

Charcoal, Plum, Cream all pair well with mauve. Soft secondary surfaces.

Is mauve accessible for text?

Not on white: mauve reaches only 1.78:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on mauve be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #E0B0FF.

More purple colors

Purple#800080Violet#7F00FFLavender#E6E6FAPlum#8E4585Indigo#4B0082Aubergine#3D0734