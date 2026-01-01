What is the hex code for mauve? Mauve is #E0B0FF. In other formats that is rgb(224, 176, 255), hsl(276, 100%, 85%), and approximately cmyk(12%, 31%, 0%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with mauve? Charcoal, Plum, Cream all pair well with mauve. Soft secondary surfaces.

Is mauve accessible for text? Not on white: mauve reaches only 1.78:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.