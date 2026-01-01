Aubergine color guide
Nearly black with a purple core. Genuinely useful as a dark ground that is not grey and not navy.
- Best for
- Luxury dark modes and premium packaging.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with aubergine
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Aubergine color harmonies
Aubergine shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Aubergine FAQ
What is the hex code for aubergine?
Aubergine is #3D0734. In other formats that is rgb(61, 7, 52), hsl(310, 79%, 13%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 89%, 15%, 76%) for print.
What colors go with aubergine?
Champagne, Gold, Cream all pair well with aubergine. Luxury dark modes and premium packaging.
Is aubergine accessible for text?
Yes — aubergine text on white reaches 16.43:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on aubergine be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #3D0734.