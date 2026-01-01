Academy / Colors / Purple colors / Aubergine Aubergine color guide

#3D0734 HEX #3D0734 RGB rgb(61, 7, 52) HSL hsl(310, 79%, 13%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 89%, 15%, 76%) Nearly black with a purple core. Genuinely useful as a dark ground that is not grey and not navy. Best for Luxury dark modes and premium packaging.

Accessibility Aubergine text on white AAA Sample 16.43:1 White text on aubergine AAA Sample 16.43:1 Aubergine text on black Fail Sample 1.28:1 Black text on aubergine Fail Sample 1.28:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with aubergine Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Champagne #F7E7CE Gold #FFD700 Cream #FFFDD0

Aubergine color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #3D0734 #073B10 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #2A073B #3D0734 #3B0718 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #3D0734 #333B07 #07333B Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #3D0734 #183B07 #073B2A

Aubergine shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FCE8F9 #F7BBED #F28DE1 #EC5FD5 #E732C9 #CD18AF #A01388 #720D61 #44083A #25041F