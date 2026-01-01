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Aubergine color guide

#3D0734
HEX
#3D0734
RGB
rgb(61, 7, 52)
HSL
hsl(310, 79%, 13%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 89%, 15%, 76%)

Nearly black with a purple core. Genuinely useful as a dark ground that is not grey and not navy.

Best for
Luxury dark modes and premium packaging.

Accessibility

Aubergine text on whiteAAA
Sample16.43:1
White text on aubergineAAA
Sample16.43:1
Aubergine text on blackFail
Sample1.28:1
Black text on aubergineFail
Sample1.28:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with aubergine

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Champagne#F7E7CEGold#FFD700Cream#FFFDD0

Aubergine color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#3D0734 #073B10
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#2A073B #3D0734 #3B0718
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#3D0734 #333B07 #07333B
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#3D0734 #183B07 #073B2A

Aubergine shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FCE8F9#F7BBED#F28DE1#EC5FD5#E732C9#CD18AF#A01388#720D61#44083A#25041F

Aubergine FAQ

What is the hex code for aubergine?

Aubergine is #3D0734. In other formats that is rgb(61, 7, 52), hsl(310, 79%, 13%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 89%, 15%, 76%) for print.

What colors go with aubergine?

Champagne, Gold, Cream all pair well with aubergine. Luxury dark modes and premium packaging.

Is aubergine accessible for text?

Yes — aubergine text on white reaches 16.43:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on aubergine be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #3D0734.

More purple colors

Purple#800080Violet#7F00FFLavender#E6E6FAPlum#8E4585Indigo#4B0082Mauve#E0B0FF