Academy / Colors / Purple colors / Lavender Lavender color guide

#E6E6FA HEX #E6E6FA RGB rgb(230, 230, 250) HSL hsl(240, 67%, 94%) CMYK cmyk(8%, 8%, 0%, 2%) So pale it functions as a cool neutral. One of the most useful tints available for backgrounds that need to feel soft rather than clinical. Best for Tinted surfaces and empty states.

Accessibility Lavender text on white Fail Sample 1.23:1 White text on lavender Fail Sample 1.23:1 Lavender text on black AAA Sample 17.06:1 Black text on lavender AAA Sample 17.06:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with lavender Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Midnight Blue #191970 Charcoal #36454F Plum #8E4585

Lavender color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #E6E6FA #FAFAE5 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #E5F0FA #E6E6FA #F0E5FA Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #E6E6FA #FAE5E5 #E5FAE5 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #E6E6FA #FAF0E5 #F0FAE5

Lavender shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #EAEAFB #BFBFF2 #9595EA #6A6AE2 #3F3FD9 #2626C0 #1D1D95 #15156A #0D0D40 #070722