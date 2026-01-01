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Lavender color guide

#E6E6FA
HEX
#E6E6FA
RGB
rgb(230, 230, 250)
HSL
hsl(240, 67%, 94%)
CMYK
cmyk(8%, 8%, 0%, 2%)

So pale it functions as a cool neutral. One of the most useful tints available for backgrounds that need to feel soft rather than clinical.

Best for
Tinted surfaces and empty states.

Accessibility

Lavender text on whiteFail
Sample1.23:1
White text on lavenderFail
Sample1.23:1
Lavender text on blackAAA
Sample17.06:1
Black text on lavenderAAA
Sample17.06:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with lavender

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Midnight Blue#191970Charcoal#36454FPlum#8E4585

Lavender color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#E6E6FA #FAFAE5
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#E5F0FA #E6E6FA #F0E5FA
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#E6E6FA #FAE5E5 #E5FAE5
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#E6E6FA #FAF0E5 #F0FAE5

Lavender shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#EAEAFB#BFBFF2#9595EA#6A6AE2#3F3FD9#2626C0#1D1D95#15156A#0D0D40#070722

Lavender FAQ

What is the hex code for lavender?

Lavender is #E6E6FA. In other formats that is rgb(230, 230, 250), hsl(240, 67%, 94%), and approximately cmyk(8%, 8%, 0%, 2%) for print.

What colors go with lavender?

Midnight Blue, Charcoal, Plum all pair well with lavender. Tinted surfaces and empty states.

Is lavender accessible for text?

Not on white: lavender reaches only 1.23:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on lavender be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #E6E6FA.

More purple colors

Purple#800080Violet#7F00FFPlum#8E4585Indigo#4B0082Mauve#E0B0FFAubergine#3D0734