Violet color guide
Electric and blue-leaning, this is the purple that reads as software and AI. Very bright on screen, and it fringes badly against pure red.
- Best for
- Tech brands wanting energy without using blue.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with violet
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Violet color harmonies
Violet shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Violet FAQ
What is the hex code for violet?
Violet is #7F00FF. In other formats that is rgb(127, 0, 255), hsl(270, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(50%, 100%, 0%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with violet?
White, Charcoal, Mint all pair well with violet. Tech brands wanting energy without using blue.
Is violet accessible for text?
Yes — violet text on white reaches 6.28:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on violet be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #7F00FF.