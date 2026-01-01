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Violet color guide

#7F00FF
HEX
#7F00FF
RGB
rgb(127, 0, 255)
HSL
hsl(270, 100%, 50%)
CMYK
cmyk(50%, 100%, 0%, 0%)

Electric and blue-leaning, this is the purple that reads as software and AI. Very bright on screen, and it fringes badly against pure red.

Best for
Tech brands wanting energy without using blue.

Accessibility

Violet text on whiteAA
Sample6.28:1
White text on violetAA
Sample6.28:1
Violet text on blackAA Large
Sample3.35:1
Black text on violetAA Large
Sample3.35:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with violet

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

White#FFFFFFCharcoal#36454FMint#98FF98

Violet color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#7F00FF #80FF00
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#0000FF #7F00FF #FF00FF
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#7F00FF #FF8000 #00FF80
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#7F00FF #FFFF00 #00FF00

Violet shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F2E5FF#D9B3FF#BF80FF#A64DFF#8C1AFF#7300E6#5900B3#400080#26004D#140029

Violet FAQ

What is the hex code for violet?

Violet is #7F00FF. In other formats that is rgb(127, 0, 255), hsl(270, 100%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(50%, 100%, 0%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with violet?

White, Charcoal, Mint all pair well with violet. Tech brands wanting energy without using blue.

Is violet accessible for text?

Yes — violet text on white reaches 6.28:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on violet be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #7F00FF.

More purple colors

Purple#800080Lavender#E6E6FAPlum#8E4585Indigo#4B0082Mauve#E0B0FFAubergine#3D0734