Academy / Colors / Purple colors / Violet Violet color guide

#7F00FF HEX #7F00FF RGB rgb(127, 0, 255) HSL hsl(270, 100%, 50%) CMYK cmyk(50%, 100%, 0%, 0%) Electric and blue-leaning, this is the purple that reads as software and AI. Very bright on screen, and it fringes badly against pure red. Best for Tech brands wanting energy without using blue.

Accessibility Violet text on white AA Sample 6.28:1 White text on violet AA Sample 6.28:1 Violet text on black AA Large Sample 3.35:1 Black text on violet AA Large Sample 3.35:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with violet Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. White #FFFFFF Charcoal #36454F Mint #98FF98

Violet color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #7F00FF #80FF00 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #0000FF #7F00FF #FF00FF Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #7F00FF #FF8000 #00FF80 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #7F00FF #FFFF00 #00FF00

Violet shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #F2E5FF #D9B3FF #BF80FF #A64DFF #8C1AFF #7300E6 #5900B3 #400080 #26004D #140029