Academy / Colors / Purple colors / Plum Plum color guide

#8E4585 HEX #8E4585 RGB rgb(142, 69, 133) HSL hsl(307, 35%, 41%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 51%, 6%, 44%) Muted and slightly red, with none of violet's glare. It sits comfortably as a mid-tone in a mature palette. Best for Editorial accents and sophisticated brand systems.

Accessibility Plum text on white AA Sample 6.29:1 White text on plum AA Sample 6.29:1 Plum text on black AA Large Sample 3.34:1 Black text on plum AA Large Sample 3.34:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with plum Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Sage Green #BCB88A Gold #FFD700

Plum color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #8E4585 #448D4C Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #71448D #8E4585 #8D4460 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #8E4585 #858D44 #44858D Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #8E4585 #608D44 #448D71

Plum shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #F7EEF6 #E6CBE3 #D6A9D0 #C587BE #B464AB #9B4B92 #783A71 #562951 #341931 #1C0D1A