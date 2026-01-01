Plum color guide
Muted and slightly red, with none of violet's glare. It sits comfortably as a mid-tone in a mature palette.
- Best for
- Editorial accents and sophisticated brand systems.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with plum
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Plum color harmonies
Plum shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Plum FAQ
What is the hex code for plum?
Plum is #8E4585. In other formats that is rgb(142, 69, 133), hsl(307, 35%, 41%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 51%, 6%, 44%) for print.
What colors go with plum?
Cream, Sage Green, Gold all pair well with plum. Editorial accents and sophisticated brand systems.
Is plum accessible for text?
Yes — plum text on white reaches 6.29:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on plum be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #8E4585.