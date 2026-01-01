Khaki color guide
A greenish, dusty tan with a utilitarian history, sitting between brown and olive. Reads practical rather than decorative, which makes it a good base for busy layouts.
- Best for
- Outdoor and workwear palettes.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with khaki
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Khaki color harmonies
Khaki shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Khaki FAQ
What is the hex code for khaki?
Khaki is #C3B091. In other formats that is rgb(195, 176, 145), hsl(37, 29%, 67%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 10%, 26%, 24%) for print.
What colors go with khaki?
Espresso, Olive, Cream all pair well with khaki. Outdoor and workwear palettes.
Is khaki accessible for text?
Not on white: khaki reaches only 2.11:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on khaki be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #C3B091.