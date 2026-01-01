What is the hex code for khaki? Khaki is #C3B091. In other formats that is rgb(195, 176, 145), hsl(37, 29%, 67%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 10%, 26%, 24%) for print.

What colors go with khaki? Espresso, Olive, Cream all pair well with khaki. Outdoor and workwear palettes.

Is khaki accessible for text? Not on white: khaki reaches only 2.11:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.