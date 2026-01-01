Get started
Get started

Olive color guide

#808000
HEX
#808000
RGB
rgb(128, 128, 0)
HSL
hsl(60, 100%, 25%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 0%, 100%, 50%)

Yellow-leaning and deliberately muted, it carries a utilitarian, military association that reads grounded rather than natural.

Best for
Workwear, outdoor and heritage brands.

Accessibility

Olive text on whiteAA Large
Sample4.2:1
White text on oliveAA Large
Sample4.2:1
Olive text on blackAA
Sample5.01:1
Black text on oliveAA
Sample5.01:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with olive

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Rust#B7410ECharcoal#36454F

Olive color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#808000 #000080
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#804000 #808000 #408000
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#808000 #008080 #800080
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#808000 #004080 #400080

Olive shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFFFE5#FFFFB3#FFFF80#FFFF4D#FFFF1A#E6E600#B3B300#808000#4D4D00#292900

Olive FAQ

What is the hex code for olive?

Olive is #808000. In other formats that is rgb(128, 128, 0), hsl(60, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 100%, 50%) for print.

What colors go with olive?

Cream, Rust, Charcoal all pair well with olive. Workwear, outdoor and heritage brands.

Is olive accessible for text?

Not on white: olive reaches only 4.2:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on olive be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #808000.

More green colors

Emerald#50C878Forest Green#228B22Sage Green#BCB88AMint#98FF98Seafoam#9FE2BFLime#BFFF00