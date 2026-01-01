What is the hex code for olive? Olive is #808000. In other formats that is rgb(128, 128, 0), hsl(60, 100%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 100%, 50%) for print.

What colors go with olive? Cream, Rust, Charcoal all pair well with olive. Workwear, outdoor and heritage brands.

Is olive accessible for text? Not on white: olive reaches only 4.2:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.