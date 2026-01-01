Midnight Blue color guide
Navy with the lights turned down — deep enough to behave as a near-black while keeping a visible hue at large sizes.
- Best for
- Dark mode surfaces that should not read as pure grey.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with midnight blue
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Midnight Blue color harmonies
Midnight Blue shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Midnight Blue FAQ
What is the hex code for midnight blue?
Midnight Blue is #191970. In other formats that is rgb(25, 25, 112), hsl(240, 64%, 27%), and approximately cmyk(78%, 78%, 0%, 56%) for print.
What colors go with midnight blue?
Gold, Lavender, White all pair well with midnight blue. Dark mode surfaces that should not read as pure grey.
Is midnight blue accessible for text?
Yes — midnight blue text on white reaches 14.85:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on midnight blue be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #191970.