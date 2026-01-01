Academy / Colors / Blue colors / Midnight Blue Midnight Blue color guide

#191970 HEX #191970 RGB rgb(25, 25, 112) HSL hsl(240, 64%, 27%) CMYK cmyk(78%, 78%, 0%, 56%) Navy with the lights turned down — deep enough to behave as a near-black while keeping a visible hue at large sizes. Best for Dark mode surfaces that should not read as pure grey.

Accessibility Midnight Blue text on white AAA Sample 14.85:1 White text on midnight blue AAA Sample 14.85:1 Midnight Blue text on black Fail Sample 1.41:1 Black text on midnight blue Fail Sample 1.41:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with midnight blue Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Gold #FFD700 Lavender #E6E6FA White #FFFFFF

Midnight Blue color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #191970 #717119 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #194571 #191970 #451971 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #191970 #711919 #197119 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #191970 #714519 #457119

Midnight Blue shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #EAEAFA #C0C0F1 #9696E8 #6D6DDF #4343D6 #2929BC #202092 #171769 #0E0E3F #070721