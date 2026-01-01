Get started
Get started

Midnight Blue color guide

#191970
HEX
#191970
RGB
rgb(25, 25, 112)
HSL
hsl(240, 64%, 27%)
CMYK
cmyk(78%, 78%, 0%, 56%)

Navy with the lights turned down — deep enough to behave as a near-black while keeping a visible hue at large sizes.

Best for
Dark mode surfaces that should not read as pure grey.

Accessibility

Midnight Blue text on whiteAAA
Sample14.85:1
White text on midnight blueAAA
Sample14.85:1
Midnight Blue text on blackFail
Sample1.41:1
Black text on midnight blueFail
Sample1.41:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with midnight blue

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Gold#FFD700Lavender#E6E6FAWhite#FFFFFF

Midnight Blue color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#191970 #717119
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#194571 #191970 #451971
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#191970 #711919 #197119
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#191970 #714519 #457119

Midnight Blue shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#EAEAFA#C0C0F1#9696E8#6D6DDF#4343D6#2929BC#202092#171769#0E0E3F#070721

Midnight Blue FAQ

What is the hex code for midnight blue?

Midnight Blue is #191970. In other formats that is rgb(25, 25, 112), hsl(240, 64%, 27%), and approximately cmyk(78%, 78%, 0%, 56%) for print.

What colors go with midnight blue?

Gold, Lavender, White all pair well with midnight blue. Dark mode surfaces that should not read as pure grey.

Is midnight blue accessible for text?

Yes — midnight blue text on white reaches 14.85:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on midnight blue be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #191970.

More blue colors

Navy Blue#000080Royal Blue#4169E1Sky Blue#87CEEBCobalt#0047ABTeal#008080Powder Blue#B0E0E6