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Papaya color guide

#FF6F61
HEX
#FF6F61
RGB
rgb(255, 111, 97)
HSL
hsl(5, 100%, 69%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 56%, 62%, 0%)

A saturated coral-red that sits right on the boundary between the two families. Loud but not alarming.

Best for
Campaign graphics needing warmth and volume.

Accessibility

Papaya text on whiteFail
Sample2.73:1
White text on papayaFail
Sample2.73:1
Papaya text on blackAAA
Sample7.7:1
Black text on papayaAAA
Sample7.7:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with papaya

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Navy Blue#000080Cream#FFFDD0Charcoal#36454F

Papaya color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#FF6F61 #61F2FF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#FF61A3 #FF6F61 #FFBD61
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#FF6F61 #61FF6E #6E61FF
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#FF6F61 #61FFBD #61A3FF

Papaya shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FFE8E5#FFB9B3#FF8A80#FF5B4D#FF2D1A#E61300#B30F00#800B00#4D0600#290300

Papaya FAQ

What is the hex code for papaya?

Papaya is #FF6F61. In other formats that is rgb(255, 111, 97), hsl(5, 100%, 69%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 56%, 62%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with papaya?

Navy Blue, Cream, Charcoal all pair well with papaya. Campaign graphics needing warmth and volume.

Is papaya accessible for text?

Not on white: papaya reaches only 2.73:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on papaya be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF6F61.

More orange colors

Burnt Orange#CC5500Coral#FF7F50Terracotta#E2725BRust#B7410ETangerine#F28500Peach#FFE5B4