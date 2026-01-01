Papaya color guide
A saturated coral-red that sits right on the boundary between the two families. Loud but not alarming.
- Best for
- Campaign graphics needing warmth and volume.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with papaya
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Papaya color harmonies
Papaya shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Papaya FAQ
What is the hex code for papaya?
Papaya is #FF6F61. In other formats that is rgb(255, 111, 97), hsl(5, 100%, 69%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 56%, 62%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with papaya?
Navy Blue, Cream, Charcoal all pair well with papaya. Campaign graphics needing warmth and volume.
Is papaya accessible for text?
Not on white: papaya reaches only 2.73:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on papaya be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #FF6F61.