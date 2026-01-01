What is the hex code for papaya? Papaya is #FF6F61. In other formats that is rgb(255, 111, 97), hsl(5, 100%, 69%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 56%, 62%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with papaya? Navy Blue, Cream, Charcoal all pair well with papaya. Campaign graphics needing warmth and volume.

Is papaya accessible for text? Not on white: papaya reaches only 2.73:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.