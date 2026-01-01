What is the hex code for periwinkle? Periwinkle is #CCCCFF. In other formats that is rgb(204, 204, 255), hsl(240, 100%, 90%), and approximately cmyk(20%, 20%, 0%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with periwinkle? Indigo, Charcoal, Coral all pair well with periwinkle. Illustration fills and soft gradients.

Is periwinkle accessible for text? Not on white: periwinkle reaches only 1.54:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.