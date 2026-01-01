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Periwinkle color guide

#CCCCFF
HEX
#CCCCFF
RGB
rgb(204, 204, 255)
HSL
hsl(240, 100%, 90%)
CMYK
cmyk(20%, 20%, 0%, 0%)

Balanced exactly between blue and purple, pale enough to tint large areas without dominating.

Best for
Illustration fills and soft gradients.

Accessibility

Periwinkle text on whiteFail
Sample1.54:1
White text on periwinkleFail
Sample1.54:1
Periwinkle text on blackAAA
Sample13.65:1
Black text on periwinkleAAA
Sample13.65:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with periwinkle

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Indigo#4B0082Charcoal#36454FCoral#FF7F50

Periwinkle color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#CCCCFF #FFFFCC
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#CCE6FF #CCCCFF #E6CCFF
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#CCCCFF #FFCCCC #CCFFCC
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#CCCCFF #FFE6CC #E6FFCC

Periwinkle shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#E5E5FF#B3B3FF#8080FF#4D4DFF#1A1AFF#0000E6#0000B3#000080#00004D#000029

Periwinkle FAQ

What is the hex code for periwinkle?

Periwinkle is #CCCCFF. In other formats that is rgb(204, 204, 255), hsl(240, 100%, 90%), and approximately cmyk(20%, 20%, 0%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with periwinkle?

Indigo, Charcoal, Coral all pair well with periwinkle. Illustration fills and soft gradients.

Is periwinkle accessible for text?

Not on white: periwinkle reaches only 1.54:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on periwinkle be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #CCCCFF.

More purple colors

Purple#800080Violet#7F00FFLavender#E6E6FAPlum#8E4585Indigo#4B0082Mauve#E0B0FF