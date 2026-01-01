What is the hex code for powder blue? Powder Blue is #B0E0E6. In other formats that is rgb(176, 224, 230), hsl(187, 52%, 80%), and approximately cmyk(23%, 3%, 0%, 10%) for print.

What colors go with powder blue? Navy Blue, Charcoal, White all pair well with powder blue. Tinted cards and empty states.

Is powder blue accessible for text? Not on white: powder blue reaches only 1.43:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.