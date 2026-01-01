Powder Blue color guide
A pale, slightly chalky blue that behaves like a cool neutral. Useful when a background needs temperature but not attention.
- Best for
- Tinted cards and empty states.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with powder blue
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Powder Blue color harmonies
Powder Blue shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Powder Blue FAQ
What is the hex code for powder blue?
Powder Blue is #B0E0E6. In other formats that is rgb(176, 224, 230), hsl(187, 52%, 80%), and approximately cmyk(23%, 3%, 0%, 10%) for print.
What colors go with powder blue?
Navy Blue, Charcoal, White all pair well with powder blue. Tinted cards and empty states.
Is powder blue accessible for text?
Not on white: powder blue reaches only 1.43:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on powder blue be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #B0E0E6.