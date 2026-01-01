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Powder Blue color guide

#B0E0E6
HEX
#B0E0E6
RGB
rgb(176, 224, 230)
HSL
hsl(187, 52%, 80%)
CMYK
cmyk(23%, 3%, 0%, 10%)

A pale, slightly chalky blue that behaves like a cool neutral. Useful when a background needs temperature but not attention.

Best for
Tinted cards and empty states.

Accessibility

Powder Blue text on whiteFail
Sample1.43:1
White text on powder blueFail
Sample1.43:1
Powder Blue text on blackAAA
Sample14.65:1
Black text on powder blueAAA
Sample14.65:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with powder blue

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Navy Blue#000080Charcoal#36454FWhite#FFFFFF

Powder Blue color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#B0E0E6 #E7B8B1
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#B1E7D2 #B0E0E6 #B1C6E7
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#B0E0E6 #E7B1E0 #E0E7B1
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#B0E0E6 #E7B1C6 #E7D2B1

Powder Blue shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#ECF7F9#C5E8ED#9ED9E0#77C9D4#51BAC8#37A0AE#2B7D88#1F5961#12353A#0A1D1F

Powder Blue FAQ

What is the hex code for powder blue?

Powder Blue is #B0E0E6. In other formats that is rgb(176, 224, 230), hsl(187, 52%, 80%), and approximately cmyk(23%, 3%, 0%, 10%) for print.

What colors go with powder blue?

Navy Blue, Charcoal, White all pair well with powder blue. Tinted cards and empty states.

Is powder blue accessible for text?

Not on white: powder blue reaches only 1.43:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on powder blue be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #B0E0E6.

More blue colors

Navy Blue#000080Royal Blue#4169E1Sky Blue#87CEEBCobalt#0047ABTeal#008080Midnight Blue#191970