Blue colors
Blue is the default trust colour of software and finance, which is both its strength and its problem: it is safe, legible at small sizes, and almost invisible as a brand choice because everyone else already uses it. The useful decisions inside blue are temperature and depth — a warm, violet-leaning blue reads modern, a green-leaning teal reads technical, and a near-black navy behaves more like a neutral than a hue.
10 blue colors
Navy Blue#000080Royal Blue#4169E1Sky Blue#87CEEBCobalt#0047ABTeal#008080Midnight Blue#191970Powder Blue#B0E0E6Steel Blue#4682B4Sapphire#0F52BACerulean#2A52BE