Academy / Colors / Blue colors

Blue colors

Blue is the default trust colour of software and finance, which is both its strength and its problem: it is safe, legible at small sizes, and almost invisible as a brand choice because everyone else already uses it. The useful decisions inside blue are temperature and depth — a warm, violet-leaning blue reads modern, a green-leaning teal reads technical, and a near-black navy behaves more like a neutral than a hue.