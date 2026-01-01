Academy / Colors / Blue colors / Cobalt Cobalt color guide

#0047AB HEX #0047AB RGB rgb(0, 71, 171) HSL hsl(215, 100%, 34%) CMYK cmyk(100%, 58%, 0%, 33%) A denser, more pigmented royal blue that holds up in print where brighter blues go flat. It reads confident without tipping into navy's formality. Best for Print-first brand systems and packaging.

Accessibility Cobalt text on white AAA Sample 8.44:1 White text on cobalt AAA Sample 8.44:1 Cobalt text on black Fail Sample 2.49:1 Black text on cobalt Fail Sample 2.49:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with cobalt Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Burnt Orange #CC5500 White #FFFFFF

Cobalt color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #0047AB #AD6500 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #009FAD #0047AB #0E00AD Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #0047AB #AD0048 #48AD00 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #0047AB #AD0E00 #9FAD00

Cobalt shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #E5F0FF #B3D2FF #80B5FF #4D97FF #1A79FF #0060E6 #004AB3 #003580 #00204D #001129