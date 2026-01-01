Cobalt color guide
A denser, more pigmented royal blue that holds up in print where brighter blues go flat. It reads confident without tipping into navy's formality.
- Best for
- Print-first brand systems and packaging.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with cobalt
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Cobalt color harmonies
Cobalt shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Cobalt FAQ
What is the hex code for cobalt?
Cobalt is #0047AB. In other formats that is rgb(0, 71, 171), hsl(215, 100%, 34%), and approximately cmyk(100%, 58%, 0%, 33%) for print.
What colors go with cobalt?
Cream, Burnt Orange, White all pair well with cobalt. Print-first brand systems and packaging.
Is cobalt accessible for text?
Yes — cobalt text on white reaches 8.44:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on cobalt be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #0047AB.