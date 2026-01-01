Get started
Get started

Cobalt color guide

#0047AB
HEX
#0047AB
RGB
rgb(0, 71, 171)
HSL
hsl(215, 100%, 34%)
CMYK
cmyk(100%, 58%, 0%, 33%)

A denser, more pigmented royal blue that holds up in print where brighter blues go flat. It reads confident without tipping into navy's formality.

Best for
Print-first brand systems and packaging.

Accessibility

Cobalt text on whiteAAA
Sample8.44:1
White text on cobaltAAA
Sample8.44:1
Cobalt text on blackFail
Sample2.49:1
Black text on cobaltFail
Sample2.49:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with cobalt

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Burnt Orange#CC5500White#FFFFFF

Cobalt color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#0047AB #AD6500
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#009FAD #0047AB #0E00AD
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#0047AB #AD0048 #48AD00
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#0047AB #AD0E00 #9FAD00

Cobalt shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#E5F0FF#B3D2FF#80B5FF#4D97FF#1A79FF#0060E6#004AB3#003580#00204D#001129

Cobalt FAQ

What is the hex code for cobalt?

Cobalt is #0047AB. In other formats that is rgb(0, 71, 171), hsl(215, 100%, 34%), and approximately cmyk(100%, 58%, 0%, 33%) for print.

What colors go with cobalt?

Cream, Burnt Orange, White all pair well with cobalt. Print-first brand systems and packaging.

Is cobalt accessible for text?

Yes — cobalt text on white reaches 8.44:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on cobalt be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #0047AB.

More blue colors

Navy Blue#000080Royal Blue#4169E1Sky Blue#87CEEBTeal#008080Midnight Blue#191970Powder Blue#B0E0E6