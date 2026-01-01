Sky Blue color guide
Light enough to work as a background tint rather than a mark. It has almost no contrast against white, so it belongs behind dark text or as a large calm field.
- Best for
- Section backgrounds and illustration fills.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with sky blue
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Sky Blue color harmonies
Sky Blue shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Sky Blue FAQ
What is the hex code for sky blue?
Sky Blue is #87CEEB. In other formats that is rgb(135, 206, 235), hsl(197, 71%, 73%), and approximately cmyk(43%, 12%, 0%, 8%) for print.
What colors go with sky blue?
Navy Blue, White, Coral all pair well with sky blue. Section backgrounds and illustration fills.
Is sky blue accessible for text?
Not on white: sky blue reaches only 1.74:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on sky blue be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #87CEEB.