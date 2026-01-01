Academy / Colors / Blue colors / Sky Blue Sky Blue color guide

#87CEEB HEX #87CEEB RGB rgb(135, 206, 235) HSL hsl(197, 71%, 73%) CMYK cmyk(43%, 12%, 0%, 8%) Light enough to work as a background tint rather than a mark. It has almost no contrast against white, so it belongs behind dark text or as a large calm field. Best for Section backgrounds and illustration fills.

Accessibility Sky Blue text on white Fail Sample 1.74:1 White text on sky blue Fail Sample 1.74:1 Sky Blue text on black AAA Sample 12.06:1 Black text on sky blue AAA Sample 12.06:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with sky blue Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Navy Blue #000080 White #FFFFFF Coral #FF7F50

Sky Blue color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #87CEEB #EBA589 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #89EBD6 #87CEEB #899EEB Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #87CEEB #EB89CF #CFEB89 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #87CEEB #EB899E #EBD689

Sky Blue shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #E9F6FB #BEE5F4 #92D3ED #66C1E5 #3BB0DE #2196C4 #1A7599 #12536D #0B3241 #061B23