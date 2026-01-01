Forest Green color guide
Deep and saturated, dark enough to hold white text comfortably. It behaves like a coloured neutral rather than an accent.
- Best for
- Dark surfaces in outdoor, food and sustainability brands.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with forest green
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Forest Green color harmonies
Forest Green shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Forest Green FAQ
What is the hex code for forest green?
Forest Green is #228B22. In other formats that is rgb(34, 139, 34), hsl(120, 61%, 34%), and approximately cmyk(76%, 0%, 76%, 45%) for print.
What colors go with forest green?
Cream, Tan, Gold all pair well with forest green. Dark surfaces in outdoor, food and sustainability brands.
Is forest green accessible for text?
Not on white: forest green reaches only 4.39:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on forest green be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #228B22.