What is the hex code for forest green? Forest Green is #228B22. In other formats that is rgb(34, 139, 34), hsl(120, 61%, 34%), and approximately cmyk(76%, 0%, 76%, 45%) for print.

What colors go with forest green? Cream, Tan, Gold all pair well with forest green. Dark surfaces in outdoor, food and sustainability brands.

Is forest green accessible for text? Not on white: forest green reaches only 4.39:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.