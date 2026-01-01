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Forest Green color guide

#228B22
HEX
#228B22
RGB
rgb(34, 139, 34)
HSL
hsl(120, 61%, 34%)
CMYK
cmyk(76%, 0%, 76%, 45%)

Deep and saturated, dark enough to hold white text comfortably. It behaves like a coloured neutral rather than an accent.

Best for
Dark surfaces in outdoor, food and sustainability brands.

Accessibility

Forest Green text on whiteAA Large
Sample4.39:1
White text on forest greenAA Large
Sample4.39:1
Forest Green text on blackAA
Sample4.78:1
Black text on forest greenAA
Sample4.78:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with forest green

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Tan#D2B48CGold#FFD700

Forest Green color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#228B22 #8C228C
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#578C22 #228B22 #228C57
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#228B22 #22228C #8C2222
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#228B22 #57228C #8C2257

Forest Green shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#EAFAEA#C1F0C1#98E698#6FDC6F#46D246#2DB92D#239023#196719#0F3E0F#082108

Forest Green FAQ

What is the hex code for forest green?

Forest Green is #228B22. In other formats that is rgb(34, 139, 34), hsl(120, 61%, 34%), and approximately cmyk(76%, 0%, 76%, 45%) for print.

What colors go with forest green?

Cream, Tan, Gold all pair well with forest green. Dark surfaces in outdoor, food and sustainability brands.

Is forest green accessible for text?

Not on white: forest green reaches only 4.39:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on forest green be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #228B22.

More green colors

Emerald#50C878Sage Green#BCB88AMint#98FF98Olive#808000Seafoam#9FE2BFLime#BFFF00