What is the hex code for bronze? Bronze is #CD7F32. In other formats that is rgb(205, 127, 50), hsl(30, 61%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 38%, 76%, 20%) for print.

What colors go with bronze? Espresso, Cream, Forest Green all pair well with bronze. Heritage marks and third-place ranking.

Is bronze accessible for text? Not on white: bronze reaches only 3.14:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.