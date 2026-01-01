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Bronze color guide

#CD7F32
HEX
#CD7F32
RGB
rgb(205, 127, 50)
HSL
hsl(30, 61%, 50%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 38%, 76%, 20%)

Warm, orange-leaning metal that reads as aged and crafted rather than expensive. Darker than gold and easier to place, since it does not demand a dark background.

Best for
Heritage marks and third-place ranking.

Accessibility

Bronze text on whiteAA Large
Sample3.14:1
White text on bronzeAA Large
Sample3.14:1
Bronze text on blackAA
Sample6.68:1
Black text on bronzeAA
Sample6.68:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with bronze

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Espresso#3B2F2FCream#FFFDD0Forest Green#228B22

Bronze color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#CD7F32 #3280CD
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#CD3232 #CD7F32 #CDCD32
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#CD7F32 #32CD80 #8032CD
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#CD7F32 #32CDCD #3232CD

Bronze shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FAF2EA#F0D9C1#E6BF98#DCA66F#D28C46#B9732D#905923#674019#3E260F#211408

Bronze FAQ

What is the hex code for bronze?

Bronze is #CD7F32. In other formats that is rgb(205, 127, 50), hsl(30, 61%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 38%, 76%, 20%) for print.

What colors go with bronze?

Espresso, Cream, Forest Green all pair well with bronze. Heritage marks and third-place ranking.

Is bronze accessible for text?

Not on white: bronze reaches only 3.14:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on bronze be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #CD7F32.

More metallic colors

Metallic Gold#D4AF37Metallic Silver#AAA9ADCopper#B87333Rose Gold#B76E79Platinum#E5E4E2Gunmetal#2A3439