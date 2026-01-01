Bronze color guide
Warm, orange-leaning metal that reads as aged and crafted rather than expensive. Darker than gold and easier to place, since it does not demand a dark background.
- Best for
- Heritage marks and third-place ranking.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with bronze
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Bronze color harmonies
Bronze shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Bronze FAQ
What is the hex code for bronze?
Bronze is #CD7F32. In other formats that is rgb(205, 127, 50), hsl(30, 61%, 50%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 38%, 76%, 20%) for print.
What colors go with bronze?
Espresso, Cream, Forest Green all pair well with bronze. Heritage marks and third-place ranking.
Is bronze accessible for text?
Not on white: bronze reaches only 3.14:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on bronze be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #CD7F32.