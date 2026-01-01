Academy / Colors / Metallic colors / Metallic Gold Metallic Gold color guide

#D4AF37 HEX #D4AF37 RGB rgb(212, 175, 55) HSL hsl(46, 65%, 52%) CMYK cmyk(0%, 17%, 74%, 17%) Deeper and less yellow than flat gold, which is what makes it read as metal rather than paint. It needs a gradient on screen to convince. Best for Premium accents, foil simulation and certificates.

Accessibility Metallic Gold text on white Fail Sample 2.1:1 White text on metallic gold Fail Sample 2.1:1 Metallic Gold text on black AAA Sample 9.99:1 Black text on metallic gold AAA Sample 9.99:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with metallic gold Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Aubergine #3D0734 Charcoal #36454F Cream #FFFDD0

Metallic Gold color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #D4AF37 #355AD4 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #D45F35 #D4AF37 #AAD435 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #D4AF37 #35D4AF #AF35D4 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #D4AF37 #35AAD4 #5F35D4

Metallic Gold shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #FBF7EA #F2E6C0 #E9D596 #E0C56C #D7B442 #BD9B28 #93781F #695616 #3F340D #221B07