Metallic Gold color guide
Deeper and less yellow than flat gold, which is what makes it read as metal rather than paint. It needs a gradient on screen to convince.
- Best for
- Premium accents, foil simulation and certificates.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with metallic gold
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Metallic Gold color harmonies
Metallic Gold shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Metallic Gold FAQ
What is the hex code for metallic gold?
Metallic Gold is #D4AF37. In other formats that is rgb(212, 175, 55), hsl(46, 65%, 52%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 17%, 74%, 17%) for print.
What colors go with metallic gold?
Aubergine, Charcoal, Cream all pair well with metallic gold. Premium accents, foil simulation and certificates.
Is metallic gold accessible for text?
Not on white: metallic gold reaches only 2.1:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on metallic gold be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #D4AF37.