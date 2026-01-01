What is the hex code for platinum? Platinum is #E5E4E2. In other formats that is rgb(229, 228, 226), hsl(40, 5%, 89%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 1%, 10%) for print.

What colors go with platinum? Charcoal, Midnight Blue, Gold all pair well with platinum. Tiered plan naming and light premium surfaces.

Is platinum accessible for text? Not on white: platinum reaches only 1.27:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.