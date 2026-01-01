Platinum color guide
A very pale, very slightly warm grey. Effectively an off-white that signals value by name more than appearance.
- Best for
- Tiered plan naming and light premium surfaces.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with platinum
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Platinum color harmonies
Platinum shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Platinum FAQ
What is the hex code for platinum?
Platinum is #E5E4E2. In other formats that is rgb(229, 228, 226), hsl(40, 5%, 89%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 1%, 10%) for print.
What colors go with platinum?
Charcoal, Midnight Blue, Gold all pair well with platinum. Tiered plan naming and light premium surfaces.
Is platinum accessible for text?
Not on white: platinum reaches only 1.27:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on platinum be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #E5E4E2.