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Platinum color guide

#E5E4E2
HEX
#E5E4E2
RGB
rgb(229, 228, 226)
HSL
hsl(40, 5%, 89%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 0%, 1%, 10%)

A very pale, very slightly warm grey. Effectively an off-white that signals value by name more than appearance.

Best for
Tiered plan naming and light premium surfaces.

Accessibility

Platinum text on whiteFail
Sample1.27:1
White text on platinumFail
Sample1.27:1
Platinum text on blackAAA
Sample16.53:1
Black text on platinumAAA
Sample16.53:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with platinum

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FMidnight Blue#191970Gold#FFD700

Platinum color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#E5E4E2 #E2E2E4
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#E4E2E2 #E5E4E2 #E4E4E2
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#E5E4E2 #E2E4E3 #E3E2E4
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#E5E4E2 #E2E4E4 #E2E2E4

Platinum shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F3F2F2#DBD9D7#C2C0BC#AAA7A1#928E87#78756D#5E5B55#43413D#282724#151513

Platinum FAQ

What is the hex code for platinum?

Platinum is #E5E4E2. In other formats that is rgb(229, 228, 226), hsl(40, 5%, 89%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 0%, 1%, 10%) for print.

What colors go with platinum?

Charcoal, Midnight Blue, Gold all pair well with platinum. Tiered plan naming and light premium surfaces.

Is platinum accessible for text?

Not on white: platinum reaches only 1.27:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on platinum be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #E5E4E2.

More metallic colors

Metallic Gold#D4AF37Metallic Silver#AAA9ADBronze#CD7F32Copper#B87333Rose Gold#B76E79Gunmetal#2A3439