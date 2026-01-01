Rose Gold color guide
A pink-brown that became shorthand for a particular era of consumer hardware. Works better muted than bright.
- Best for
- Consumer tech and beauty packaging.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with rose gold
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Rose Gold color harmonies
Rose Gold shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Rose Gold FAQ
What is the hex code for rose gold?
Rose Gold is #B76E79. In other formats that is rgb(183, 110, 121), hsl(351, 34%, 57%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 40%, 34%, 28%) for print.
What colors go with rose gold?
Charcoal, Cream, Aubergine all pair well with rose gold. Consumer tech and beauty packaging.
Is rose gold accessible for text?
Not on white: rose gold reaches only 3.8:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on rose gold be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #B76E79.