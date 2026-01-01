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Rose Gold color guide

#B76E79
HEX
#B76E79
RGB
rgb(183, 110, 121)
HSL
hsl(351, 34%, 57%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 40%, 34%, 28%)

A pink-brown that became shorthand for a particular era of consumer hardware. Works better muted than bright.

Best for
Consumer tech and beauty packaging.

Accessibility

Rose Gold text on whiteAA Large
Sample3.8:1
White text on rose goldAA Large
Sample3.8:1
Rose Gold text on blackAA
Sample5.52:1
Black text on rose goldAA
Sample5.52:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with rose gold

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FCream#FFFDD0Aubergine#3D0734

Rose Gold color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#B76E79 #6CB7AB
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#B76C9D #B76E79 #B7866C
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#B76E79 #77B76C #6C77B7
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#B76E79 #6CB786 #6C9DB7

Rose Gold shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F7EEEF#E6CCD0#D5AAB0#C48791#B36571#9A4C57#783B44#552A31#33191D#1B0D10

Rose Gold FAQ

What is the hex code for rose gold?

Rose Gold is #B76E79. In other formats that is rgb(183, 110, 121), hsl(351, 34%, 57%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 40%, 34%, 28%) for print.

What colors go with rose gold?

Charcoal, Cream, Aubergine all pair well with rose gold. Consumer tech and beauty packaging.

Is rose gold accessible for text?

Not on white: rose gold reaches only 3.8:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on rose gold be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #B76E79.

More metallic colors

Metallic Gold#D4AF37Metallic Silver#AAA9ADBronze#CD7F32Copper#B87333Platinum#E5E4E2Gunmetal#2A3439