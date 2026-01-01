What is the hex code for rose gold? Rose Gold is #B76E79. In other formats that is rgb(183, 110, 121), hsl(351, 34%, 57%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 40%, 34%, 28%) for print.

What colors go with rose gold? Charcoal, Cream, Aubergine all pair well with rose gold. Consumer tech and beauty packaging.

Is rose gold accessible for text? Not on white: rose gold reaches only 3.8:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.