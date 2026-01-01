Gunmetal color guide
A dark blue-grey with real density. Works as a dark surface where charcoal feels flat.
- Best for
- Technical dark modes and hardware branding.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with gunmetal
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Gunmetal color harmonies
Gunmetal shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Gunmetal FAQ
What is the hex code for gunmetal?
Gunmetal is #2A3439. In other formats that is rgb(42, 52, 57), hsl(200, 15%, 19%), and approximately cmyk(26%, 9%, 0%, 78%) for print.
What colors go with gunmetal?
Silver, Amber, White all pair well with gunmetal. Technical dark modes and hardware branding.
Is gunmetal accessible for text?
Yes — gunmetal text on white reaches 12.74:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on gunmetal be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #2A3439.