What is the hex code for gunmetal? Gunmetal is #2A3439. In other formats that is rgb(42, 52, 57), hsl(200, 15%, 19%), and approximately cmyk(26%, 9%, 0%, 78%) for print.

What colors go with gunmetal? Silver, Amber, White all pair well with gunmetal. Technical dark modes and hardware branding.

Is gunmetal accessible for text? Yes — gunmetal text on white reaches 12.74:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.