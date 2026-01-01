Get started
Get started

Gunmetal color guide

#2A3439
HEX
#2A3439
RGB
rgb(42, 52, 57)
HSL
hsl(200, 15%, 19%)
CMYK
cmyk(26%, 9%, 0%, 78%)

A dark blue-grey with real density. Works as a dark surface where charcoal feels flat.

Best for
Technical dark modes and hardware branding.

Accessibility

Gunmetal text on whiteAAA
Sample12.74:1
White text on gunmetalAAA
Sample12.74:1
Gunmetal text on blackFail
Sample1.65:1
Black text on gunmetalFail
Sample1.65:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with gunmetal

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Silver#C0C0C0Amber#FFBF00White#FFFFFF

Gunmetal color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#2A3439 #382E29
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#293835 #2A3439 #292C38
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#2A3439 #382933 #333829
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#2A3439 #38292C #383529

Gunmetal shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F0F3F4#D3DBDE#B6C2C9#98AAB3#7B929D#627884#4C5E67#364349#21282C#111517

Gunmetal FAQ

What is the hex code for gunmetal?

Gunmetal is #2A3439. In other formats that is rgb(42, 52, 57), hsl(200, 15%, 19%), and approximately cmyk(26%, 9%, 0%, 78%) for print.

What colors go with gunmetal?

Silver, Amber, White all pair well with gunmetal. Technical dark modes and hardware branding.

Is gunmetal accessible for text?

Yes — gunmetal text on white reaches 12.74:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on gunmetal be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #2A3439.

More metallic colors

Metallic Gold#D4AF37Metallic Silver#AAA9ADBronze#CD7F32Copper#B87333Rose Gold#B76E79Platinum#E5E4E2