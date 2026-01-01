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Copper color guide

#B87333
HEX
#B87333
RGB
rgb(184, 115, 51)
HSL
hsl(29, 57%, 46%)
CMYK
cmyk(0%, 38%, 72%, 28%)

Redder than bronze and more alive. One of the few metallics that works as a flat colour without a gradient.

Best for
Warm accents in interior and craft branding.

Accessibility

Copper text on whiteAA Large
Sample3.79:1
White text on copperAA Large
Sample3.79:1
Copper text on blackAA
Sample5.54:1
Black text on copperAA
Sample5.54:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with copper

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Teal#008080Cream#FFFDD0Charcoal#36454F

Copper color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#B87333 #3278B8
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#B83235 #B87333 #B8B632
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#B87333 #32B873 #7332B8
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#B87333 #32B8B6 #3235B8

Copper shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#FAF2EB#EFD8C3#E4BE9B#D9A473#CE8A4B#B47131#8C5826#643F1B#3C2610#201409

Copper FAQ

What is the hex code for copper?

Copper is #B87333. In other formats that is rgb(184, 115, 51), hsl(29, 57%, 46%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 38%, 72%, 28%) for print.

What colors go with copper?

Teal, Cream, Charcoal all pair well with copper. Warm accents in interior and craft branding.

Is copper accessible for text?

Not on white: copper reaches only 3.79:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on copper be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #B87333.

More metallic colors

Metallic Gold#D4AF37Metallic Silver#AAA9ADBronze#CD7F32Rose Gold#B76E79Platinum#E5E4E2Gunmetal#2A3439