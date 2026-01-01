What is the hex code for copper? Copper is #B87333. In other formats that is rgb(184, 115, 51), hsl(29, 57%, 46%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 38%, 72%, 28%) for print.

What colors go with copper? Teal, Cream, Charcoal all pair well with copper. Warm accents in interior and craft branding.

Is copper accessible for text? Not on white: copper reaches only 3.79:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.