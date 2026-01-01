Copper color guide
Redder than bronze and more alive. One of the few metallics that works as a flat colour without a gradient.
- Best for
- Warm accents in interior and craft branding.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with copper
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Copper color harmonies
Copper shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Copper FAQ
What is the hex code for copper?
Copper is #B87333. In other formats that is rgb(184, 115, 51), hsl(29, 57%, 46%), and approximately cmyk(0%, 38%, 72%, 28%) for print.
What colors go with copper?
Teal, Cream, Charcoal all pair well with copper. Warm accents in interior and craft branding.
Is copper accessible for text?
Not on white: copper reaches only 3.79:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on copper be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #B87333.