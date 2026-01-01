Metallic Silver color guide
A grey with a very slight cool cast. Indistinguishable from a neutral until a highlight is added.
- Best for
- Technical and industrial palettes.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with metallic silver
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Metallic Silver color harmonies
Metallic Silver shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Metallic Silver FAQ
What is the hex code for metallic silver?
Metallic Silver is #AAA9AD. In other formats that is rgb(170, 169, 173), hsl(255, 2%, 67%), and approximately cmyk(2%, 2%, 0%, 32%) for print.
What colors go with metallic silver?
Charcoal, Royal Blue, White all pair well with metallic silver. Technical and industrial palettes.
Is metallic silver accessible for text?
Not on white: metallic silver reaches only 2.34:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on metallic silver be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #AAA9AD.