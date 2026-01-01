What is the hex code for metallic silver? Metallic Silver is #AAA9AD. In other formats that is rgb(170, 169, 173), hsl(255, 2%, 67%), and approximately cmyk(2%, 2%, 0%, 32%) for print.

What colors go with metallic silver? Charcoal, Royal Blue, White all pair well with metallic silver. Technical and industrial palettes.

Is metallic silver accessible for text? Not on white: metallic silver reaches only 2.34:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.