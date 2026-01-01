Academy / Colors / Blue colors / Cerulean Cerulean color guide

#2A52BE HEX #2A52BE RGB rgb(42, 82, 190) HSL hsl(224, 64%, 45%) CMYK cmyk(78%, 57%, 0%, 25%) A clean mid-blue that sits between sky and royal — bright enough to feel open, dark enough to hold white text. Best for Editorial headers and large type.

Accessibility Cerulean text on white AA Sample 6.89:1 White text on cerulean AA Sample 6.89:1 Cerulean text on black AA Large Sample 3.05:1 Black text on cerulean AA Large Sample 3.05:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with cerulean Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. White #FFFFFF Coral #FF7F50 Sand #E5D3B3

Cerulean color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #2A52BE #BC9529 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #299ABC #2A52BE #4C29BC Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #2A52BE #BC2950 #50BC29 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #2A52BE #BC4C29 #9ABC29

Cerulean shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #EAEEFA #C0CDF1 #96ACE8 #6D8BDF #436AD6 #2950BC #203F92 #172D69 #0E1B3F #070E21