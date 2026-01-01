Cerulean color guide
A clean mid-blue that sits between sky and royal — bright enough to feel open, dark enough to hold white text.
- Best for
- Editorial headers and large type.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with cerulean
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Cerulean color harmonies
Cerulean shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Cerulean FAQ
What is the hex code for cerulean?
Cerulean is #2A52BE. In other formats that is rgb(42, 82, 190), hsl(224, 64%, 45%), and approximately cmyk(78%, 57%, 0%, 25%) for print.
What colors go with cerulean?
White, Coral, Sand all pair well with cerulean. Editorial headers and large type.
Is cerulean accessible for text?
Yes — cerulean text on white reaches 6.89:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on cerulean be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #2A52BE.