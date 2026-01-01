Get started
Get started

Emerald color guide

#50C878
HEX
#50C878
RGB
rgb(80, 200, 120)
HSL
hsl(140, 52%, 55%)
CMYK
cmyk(60%, 0%, 40%, 22%)

Vivid and slightly blue-leaning, it reads as success and confirmation almost automatically, which is useful and limiting in equal measure.

Best for
Positive states and growth-led marketing.

Accessibility

Emerald text on whiteFail
Sample2.13:1
White text on emeraldFail
Sample2.13:1
Emerald text on blackAAA
Sample9.87:1
Black text on emeraldAAA
Sample9.87:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with emerald

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FCream#FFFDD0Gold#FFD700

Emerald color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#50C878 #C851A0
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#64C851 #50C878 #51C8B4
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#50C878 #7851C8 #C87851
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#50C878 #B451C8 #C85164

Emerald shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#ECF9F0#C5EDD2#9EE0B4#77D496#51C878#37AE5F#2B884A#1F6135#123A20#0A1F11

Emerald FAQ

What is the hex code for emerald?

Emerald is #50C878. In other formats that is rgb(80, 200, 120), hsl(140, 52%, 55%), and approximately cmyk(60%, 0%, 40%, 22%) for print.

What colors go with emerald?

Charcoal, Cream, Gold all pair well with emerald. Positive states and growth-led marketing.

Is emerald accessible for text?

Not on white: emerald reaches only 2.13:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on emerald be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #50C878.

More green colors

Forest Green#228B22Sage Green#BCB88AMint#98FF98Olive#808000Seafoam#9FE2BFLime#BFFF00