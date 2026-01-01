What is the hex code for emerald? Emerald is #50C878. In other formats that is rgb(80, 200, 120), hsl(140, 52%, 55%), and approximately cmyk(60%, 0%, 40%, 22%) for print.

What colors go with emerald? Charcoal, Cream, Gold all pair well with emerald. Positive states and growth-led marketing.

Is emerald accessible for text? Not on white: emerald reaches only 2.13:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.