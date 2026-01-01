What is the hex code for seafoam? Seafoam is #9FE2BF. In other formats that is rgb(159, 226, 191), hsl(149, 54%, 75%), and approximately cmyk(30%, 0%, 15%, 11%) for print.

What colors go with seafoam? Charcoal, Sand, White all pair well with seafoam. Calm, wellness-adjacent backgrounds.

Is seafoam accessible for text? Not on white: seafoam reaches only 1.49:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.