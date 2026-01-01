Seafoam color guide
A soft green with a blue undertone that keeps it from feeling sweet. Sits comfortably as a large area of colour.
- Best for
- Calm, wellness-adjacent backgrounds.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with seafoam
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Seafoam color harmonies
Seafoam shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Seafoam FAQ
What is the hex code for seafoam?
Seafoam is #9FE2BF. In other formats that is rgb(159, 226, 191), hsl(149, 54%, 75%), and approximately cmyk(30%, 0%, 15%, 11%) for print.
What colors go with seafoam?
Charcoal, Sand, White all pair well with seafoam. Calm, wellness-adjacent backgrounds.
Is seafoam accessible for text?
Not on white: seafoam reaches only 1.49:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on seafoam be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #9FE2BF.