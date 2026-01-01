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Seafoam color guide

#9FE2BF
HEX
#9FE2BF
RGB
rgb(159, 226, 191)
HSL
hsl(149, 54%, 75%)
CMYK
cmyk(30%, 0%, 15%, 11%)

A soft green with a blue undertone that keeps it from feeling sweet. Sits comfortably as a large area of colour.

Best for
Calm, wellness-adjacent backgrounds.

Accessibility

Seafoam text on whiteFail
Sample1.49:1
White text on seafoamFail
Sample1.49:1
Seafoam text on blackAAA
Sample14.11:1
Black text on seafoamAAA
Sample14.11:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with seafoam

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FSand#E5D3B3White#FFFFFF

Seafoam color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#9FE2BF #E29DC0
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#9EE29D #9FE2BF #9DE2E1
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#9FE2BF #BE9DE2 #E2BE9D
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#9FE2BF #E19DE2 #E29D9E

Seafoam shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#EBF9F2#C4EDD8#9DE2BE#76D6A4#4ECA8A#35B171#298958#1D623F#123B26#091F14

Seafoam FAQ

What is the hex code for seafoam?

Seafoam is #9FE2BF. In other formats that is rgb(159, 226, 191), hsl(149, 54%, 75%), and approximately cmyk(30%, 0%, 15%, 11%) for print.

What colors go with seafoam?

Charcoal, Sand, White all pair well with seafoam. Calm, wellness-adjacent backgrounds.

Is seafoam accessible for text?

Not on white: seafoam reaches only 1.49:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on seafoam be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #9FE2BF.

More green colors

Emerald#50C878Forest Green#228B22Sage Green#BCB88AMint#98FF98Olive#808000Lime#BFFF00