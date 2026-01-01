Green colors
Green carries more baggage than most families: it means growth, money, nature and 'success' depending entirely on saturation. Bright greens read as interface feedback, muted sages read as editorial and calm, and deep forest greens behave like dark neutrals you can build a whole page on. Watch the yellow-leaning end, which turns acidic fast on screens.
10 green colors
Emerald#50C878Forest Green#228B22Sage Green#BCB88AMint#98FF98Olive#808000Seafoam#9FE2BFLime#BFFF00Hunter Green#355E3BJade#00A86BMoss Green#8A9A5B