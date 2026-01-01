What is the hex code for mint? Mint is #98FF98. In other formats that is rgb(152, 255, 152), hsl(120, 100%, 80%), and approximately cmyk(40%, 0%, 40%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with mint? Charcoal, Navy Blue, White all pair well with mint. Illustration and highlight blocks behind dark text.

Is mint accessible for text? Not on white: mint reaches only 1.23:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.