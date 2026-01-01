Mint color guide
Very light and very bright — almost no contrast against white, so it works as a fill rather than a foreground.
- Best for
- Illustration and highlight blocks behind dark text.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with mint
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Mint color harmonies
Mint shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Mint FAQ
What is the hex code for mint?
Mint is #98FF98. In other formats that is rgb(152, 255, 152), hsl(120, 100%, 80%), and approximately cmyk(40%, 0%, 40%, 0%) for print.
What colors go with mint?
Charcoal, Navy Blue, White all pair well with mint. Illustration and highlight blocks behind dark text.
Is mint accessible for text?
Not on white: mint reaches only 1.23:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on mint be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #98FF98.