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Mint color guide

#98FF98
HEX
#98FF98
RGB
rgb(152, 255, 152)
HSL
hsl(120, 100%, 80%)
CMYK
cmyk(40%, 0%, 40%, 0%)

Very light and very bright — almost no contrast against white, so it works as a fill rather than a foreground.

Best for
Illustration and highlight blocks behind dark text.

Accessibility

Mint text on whiteFail
Sample1.23:1
White text on mintFail
Sample1.23:1
Mint text on blackAAA
Sample17.09:1
Black text on mintAAA
Sample17.09:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with mint

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Charcoal#36454FNavy Blue#000080White#FFFFFF

Mint color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#98FF98 #FF99FF
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#CCFF99 #98FF98 #99FFCC
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#98FF98 #9999FF #FF9999
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#98FF98 #CC99FF #FF99CC

Mint shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#E5FFE5#B3FFB3#80FF80#4DFF4D#1AFF1A#00E600#00B300#008000#004D00#002900

Mint FAQ

What is the hex code for mint?

Mint is #98FF98. In other formats that is rgb(152, 255, 152), hsl(120, 100%, 80%), and approximately cmyk(40%, 0%, 40%, 0%) for print.

What colors go with mint?

Charcoal, Navy Blue, White all pair well with mint. Illustration and highlight blocks behind dark text.

Is mint accessible for text?

Not on white: mint reaches only 1.23:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on mint be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #98FF98.

More green colors

Emerald#50C878Forest Green#228B22Sage Green#BCB88AOlive#808000Seafoam#9FE2BFLime#BFFF00