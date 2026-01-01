Academy / Colors / Neutral colors / Graphite Graphite color guide

#2F4F4F HEX #2F4F4F RGB rgb(47, 79, 79) HSL hsl(180, 25%, 25%) CMYK cmyk(41%, 0%, 0%, 69%) A very dark grey-green that works as a dark surface with more depth than flat charcoal. Best for Dark modes needing a hint of temperature.

Accessibility Graphite text on white AAA Sample 8.93:1 White text on graphite AAA Sample 8.93:1 Graphite text on black Fail Sample 2.35:1 Black text on graphite Fail Sample 2.35:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with graphite Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Amber #FFBF00 Sage Green #BCB88A

Graphite color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #2F4F4F #503030 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #305040 #2F4F4F #304050 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #2F4F4F #503050 #505030 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #2F4F4F #503040 #504030

Graphite shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #EFF5F5 #CFE2E2 #AFCFCF #8FBCBC #70A9A9 #568F8F #437070 #305050 #1D3030 #0F1A1A