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Graphite color guide

#2F4F4F
HEX
#2F4F4F
RGB
rgb(47, 79, 79)
HSL
hsl(180, 25%, 25%)
CMYK
cmyk(41%, 0%, 0%, 69%)

A very dark grey-green that works as a dark surface with more depth than flat charcoal.

Best for
Dark modes needing a hint of temperature.

Accessibility

Graphite text on whiteAAA
Sample8.93:1
White text on graphiteAAA
Sample8.93:1
Graphite text on blackFail
Sample2.35:1
Black text on graphiteFail
Sample2.35:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with graphite

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Amber#FFBF00Sage Green#BCB88A

Graphite color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#2F4F4F #503030
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#305040 #2F4F4F #304050
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#2F4F4F #503050 #505030
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#2F4F4F #503040 #504030

Graphite shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#EFF5F5#CFE2E2#AFCFCF#8FBCBC#70A9A9#568F8F#437070#305050#1D3030#0F1A1A

Graphite FAQ

What is the hex code for graphite?

Graphite is #2F4F4F. In other formats that is rgb(47, 79, 79), hsl(180, 25%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(41%, 0%, 0%, 69%) for print.

What colors go with graphite?

Cream, Amber, Sage Green all pair well with graphite. Dark modes needing a hint of temperature.

Is graphite accessible for text?

Yes — graphite text on white reaches 8.93:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on graphite be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #2F4F4F.

More neutral colors

Black#000000White#FFFFFFCharcoal#36454FSlate Gray#708090Silver#C0C0C0Ivory#FFFFF0