Graphite color guide
A very dark grey-green that works as a dark surface with more depth than flat charcoal.
- Best for
- Dark modes needing a hint of temperature.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with graphite
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Graphite color harmonies
Graphite shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Graphite FAQ
What is the hex code for graphite?
Graphite is #2F4F4F. In other formats that is rgb(47, 79, 79), hsl(180, 25%, 25%), and approximately cmyk(41%, 0%, 0%, 69%) for print.
What colors go with graphite?
Cream, Amber, Sage Green all pair well with graphite. Dark modes needing a hint of temperature.
Is graphite accessible for text?
Yes — graphite text on white reaches 8.93:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on graphite be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #2F4F4F.