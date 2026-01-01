Hunter Green color guide
Darker and greyer than forest, it is one of the few greens that works as a full-page background without feeling themed.
- Best for
- Dark editorial layouts and premium packaging.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with hunter green
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Hunter Green color harmonies
Hunter Green shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Hunter Green FAQ
What is the hex code for hunter green?
Hunter Green is #355E3B. In other formats that is rgb(53, 94, 59), hsl(129, 28%, 29%), and approximately cmyk(44%, 0%, 37%, 63%) for print.
What colors go with hunter green?
Cream, Gold, Tan all pair well with hunter green. Dark editorial layouts and premium packaging.
Is hunter green accessible for text?
Yes — hunter green text on white reaches 7.46:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.
Should text on hunter green be black or white?
Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #355E3B.