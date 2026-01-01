Get started
Get started

Hunter Green color guide

#355E3B
HEX
#355E3B
RGB
rgb(53, 94, 59)
HSL
hsl(129, 28%, 29%)
CMYK
cmyk(44%, 0%, 37%, 63%)

Darker and greyer than forest, it is one of the few greens that works as a full-page background without feeling themed.

Best for
Dark editorial layouts and premium packaging.

Accessibility

Hunter Green text on whiteAAA
Sample7.46:1
White text on hunter greenAAA
Sample7.46:1
Hunter Green text on blackFail
Sample2.82:1
Black text on hunter greenFail
Sample2.82:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with hunter green

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Gold#FFD700Tan#D2B48C

Hunter Green color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#355E3B #5F3558
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#445F35 #355E3B #355F50
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#355E3B #3B355F #5F3B35
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#355E3B #50355F #5F3544

Hunter Green shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#EFF6F0#CEE3D1#ADD1B3#8DBF94#6CAC76#53935C#407248#2E5233#1C311F#0F1A10

Hunter Green FAQ

What is the hex code for hunter green?

Hunter Green is #355E3B. In other formats that is rgb(53, 94, 59), hsl(129, 28%, 29%), and approximately cmyk(44%, 0%, 37%, 63%) for print.

What colors go with hunter green?

Cream, Gold, Tan all pair well with hunter green. Dark editorial layouts and premium packaging.

Is hunter green accessible for text?

Yes — hunter green text on white reaches 7.46:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on hunter green be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #355E3B.

More green colors

Emerald#50C878Forest Green#228B22Sage Green#BCB88AMint#98FF98Olive#808000Seafoam#9FE2BF