Academy / Colors / Green colors / Hunter Green Hunter Green color guide

#355E3B HEX #355E3B RGB rgb(53, 94, 59) HSL hsl(129, 28%, 29%) CMYK cmyk(44%, 0%, 37%, 63%) Darker and greyer than forest, it is one of the few greens that works as a full-page background without feeling themed. Best for Dark editorial layouts and premium packaging.

Accessibility Hunter Green text on white AAA Sample 7.46:1 White text on hunter green AAA Sample 7.46:1 Hunter Green text on black Fail Sample 2.82:1 Black text on hunter green Fail Sample 2.82:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with hunter green Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Cream #FFFDD0 Gold #FFD700 Tan #D2B48C

Hunter Green color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #355E3B #5F3558 Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #445F35 #355E3B #355F50 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #355E3B #3B355F #5F3B35 Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #355E3B #50355F #5F3544

Hunter Green shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #EFF6F0 #CEE3D1 #ADD1B3 #8DBF94 #6CAC76 #53935C #407248 #2E5233 #1C311F #0F1A10