Jade color guide
Balanced between blue and yellow greens, with enough saturation to act as a brand colour rather than a status indicator.
- Best for
- Fintech and health brands avoiding default blue.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with jade
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Jade color harmonies
Jade shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Jade FAQ
What is the hex code for jade?
Jade is #00A86B. In other formats that is rgb(0, 168, 107), hsl(158, 100%, 33%), and approximately cmyk(100%, 0%, 36%, 34%) for print.
What colors go with jade?
Cream, Charcoal, Gold all pair well with jade. Fintech and health brands avoiding default blue.
Is jade accessible for text?
Not on white: jade reaches only 3.08:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on jade be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #00A86B.