What is the hex code for jade? Jade is #00A86B. In other formats that is rgb(0, 168, 107), hsl(158, 100%, 33%), and approximately cmyk(100%, 0%, 36%, 34%) for print.

What colors go with jade? Cream, Charcoal, Gold all pair well with jade. Fintech and health brands avoiding default blue.

Is jade accessible for text? Not on white: jade reaches only 3.08:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.