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Jade color guide

#00A86B
HEX
#00A86B
RGB
rgb(0, 168, 107)
HSL
hsl(158, 100%, 33%)
CMYK
cmyk(100%, 0%, 36%, 34%)

Balanced between blue and yellow greens, with enough saturation to act as a brand colour rather than a status indicator.

Best for
Fintech and health brands avoiding default blue.

Accessibility

Jade text on whiteAA Large
Sample3.08:1
White text on jadeAA Large
Sample3.08:1
Jade text on blackAA
Sample6.81:1
Black text on jadeAA
Sample6.81:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with jade

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Charcoal#36454FGold#FFD700

Jade color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#00A86B #A8003E
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#00A816 #00A86B #0092A8
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#00A86B #6B00A8 #A86B00
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#00A86B #A80092 #A81600

Jade shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#E5FFF6#B3FFE3#80FFD0#4DFFBE#1AFFAB#00E691#00B371#008051#004D30#00291A

Jade FAQ

What is the hex code for jade?

Jade is #00A86B. In other formats that is rgb(0, 168, 107), hsl(158, 100%, 33%), and approximately cmyk(100%, 0%, 36%, 34%) for print.

What colors go with jade?

Cream, Charcoal, Gold all pair well with jade. Fintech and health brands avoiding default blue.

Is jade accessible for text?

Not on white: jade reaches only 3.08:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on jade be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #00A86B.

More green colors

Emerald#50C878Forest Green#228B22Sage Green#BCB88AMint#98FF98Olive#808000Seafoam#9FE2BF