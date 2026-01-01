Moss Green color guide
A softened olive with more life in it. Reads organic without the flatness that pure sage can bring.
- Best for
- Natural product palettes that still need warmth.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with moss green
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Moss Green color harmonies
Moss Green shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Moss Green FAQ
What is the hex code for moss green?
Moss Green is #8A9A5B. In other formats that is rgb(138, 154, 91), hsl(75, 26%, 48%), and approximately cmyk(10%, 0%, 41%, 40%) for print.
What colors go with moss green?
Cream, Terracotta, Espresso all pair well with moss green. Natural product palettes that still need warmth.
Is moss green accessible for text?
Not on white: moss green reaches only 3.06:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on moss green be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #8A9A5B.