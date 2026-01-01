What is the hex code for moss green? Moss Green is #8A9A5B. In other formats that is rgb(138, 154, 91), hsl(75, 26%, 48%), and approximately cmyk(10%, 0%, 41%, 40%) for print.

What colors go with moss green? Cream, Terracotta, Espresso all pair well with moss green. Natural product palettes that still need warmth.

Is moss green accessible for text? Not on white: moss green reaches only 3.06:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.