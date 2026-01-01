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Moss Green color guide

#8A9A5B
HEX
#8A9A5B
RGB
rgb(138, 154, 91)
HSL
hsl(75, 26%, 48%)
CMYK
cmyk(10%, 0%, 41%, 40%)

A softened olive with more life in it. Reads organic without the flatness that pure sage can bring.

Best for
Natural product palettes that still need warmth.

Accessibility

Moss Green text on whiteAA Large
Sample3.06:1
White text on moss greenAA Large
Sample3.06:1
Moss Green text on blackAA
Sample6.85:1
Black text on moss greenAA
Sample6.85:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with moss green

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Terracotta#E2725BEspresso#3B2F2F

Moss Green color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#8A9A5B #6A5B9A
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#9A8A5B #8A9A5B #6A9A5B
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#8A9A5B #5B8A9A #9A5B8A
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#8A9A5B #5B6A9A #8A5B9A

Moss Green shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#F4F6EF#DEE3CF#C8D0AF#B1BD8F#9BAA6E#829155#657042#48502F#2B301C#171A0F

Moss Green FAQ

What is the hex code for moss green?

Moss Green is #8A9A5B. In other formats that is rgb(138, 154, 91), hsl(75, 26%, 48%), and approximately cmyk(10%, 0%, 41%, 40%) for print.

What colors go with moss green?

Cream, Terracotta, Espresso all pair well with moss green. Natural product palettes that still need warmth.

Is moss green accessible for text?

Not on white: moss green reaches only 3.06:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on moss green be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #8A9A5B.

More green colors

Emerald#50C878Forest Green#228B22Sage Green#BCB88AMint#98FF98Olive#808000Seafoam#9FE2BF