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Sapphire color guide

#0F52BA
HEX
#0F52BA
RGB
rgb(15, 82, 186)
HSL
hsl(216, 85%, 39%)
CMYK
cmyk(92%, 56%, 0%, 27%)

Richer and slightly warmer than cobalt, with the depth of a gemstone rather than a printing ink.

Best for
Premium positioning where royal blue feels too common.

Accessibility

Sapphire text on whiteAAA
Sample7.15:1
White text on sapphireAAA
Sample7.15:1
Sapphire text on blackFail
Sample2.94:1
Black text on sapphireFail
Sample2.94:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with sapphire

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Gold#FFD700Cream#FFFDD0White#FFFFFF

Sapphire color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#0F52BA #B8740F
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#0FA7B8 #0F52BA #200FB8
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#0F52BA #B80F53 #53B80F
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#0F52BA #B8200F #A7B80F

Sapphire shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#E7F0FD#B8D2F9#89B4F5#5A97F2#2B79EE#115FD4#0D4AA5#0A3576#062047#031126

Sapphire FAQ

What is the hex code for sapphire?

Sapphire is #0F52BA. In other formats that is rgb(15, 82, 186), hsl(216, 85%, 39%), and approximately cmyk(92%, 56%, 0%, 27%) for print.

What colors go with sapphire?

Gold, Cream, White all pair well with sapphire. Premium positioning where royal blue feels too common.

Is sapphire accessible for text?

Yes — sapphire text on white reaches 7.15:1, which passes WCAG AA for body text.

Should text on sapphire be black or white?

Use white text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #0F52BA.

More blue colors

Navy Blue#000080Royal Blue#4169E1Sky Blue#87CEEBCobalt#0047ABTeal#008080Midnight Blue#191970