Academy / Colors / Blue colors / Sapphire Sapphire color guide

#0F52BA HEX #0F52BA RGB rgb(15, 82, 186) HSL hsl(216, 85%, 39%) CMYK cmyk(92%, 56%, 0%, 27%) Richer and slightly warmer than cobalt, with the depth of a gemstone rather than a printing ink. Best for Premium positioning where royal blue feels too common.

Accessibility Sapphire text on white AAA Sample 7.15:1 White text on sapphire AAA Sample 7.15:1 Sapphire text on black Fail Sample 2.94:1 Black text on sapphire Fail Sample 2.94:1 Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with sapphire Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel. Gold #FFD700 Cream #FFFDD0 White #FFFFFF

Sapphire color harmonies Complementary The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly. #0F52BA #B8740F Analogous Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly. #0FA7B8 #0F52BA #200FB8 Triadic Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced. #0F52BA #B80F53 #53B80F Split complementary Softer than complementary, with the same tension. #0F52BA #B8200F #A7B80F

Sapphire shades and tints The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system. #E7F0FD #B8D2F9 #89B4F5 #5A97F2 #2B79EE #115FD4 #0D4AA5 #0A3576 #062047 #031126