Get started
Get started

Steel Blue color guide

#4682B4
HEX
#4682B4
RGB
rgb(70, 130, 180)
HSL
hsl(207, 44%, 49%)
CMYK
cmyk(61%, 28%, 0%, 29%)

Muted and slightly grey, it is the blue that survives longest without looking dated because it never depended on saturation.

Best for
Data visualisation series that need to stay readable.

Accessibility

Steel Blue text on whiteAA Large
Sample4.11:1
White text on steel blueAA Large
Sample4.11:1
Steel Blue text on blackAA
Sample5.11:1
Black text on steel blueAA
Sample5.11:1

Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.

Colors that go with steel blue

Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.

Cream#FFFDD0Rust#B7410ECharcoal#36454F

Steel Blue color harmonies

Complementary
The opposite hue — highest contrast, best used sparingly.
#4682B4 #B47746
Analogous
Neighbouring hues that sit together calmly.
#46B4AE #4682B4 #464BB4
Triadic
Three evenly spaced hues — vivid but balanced.
#4682B4 #B44682 #82B446
Split complementary
Softer than complementary, with the same tension.
#4682B4 #B4464B #B4AE46

Steel Blue shades and tints

The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.

#EDF3F8#C8DAEA#A3C2DB#7EAACD#5A91BF#4078A5#325D81#24435C#152837#0B151D

Steel Blue FAQ

What is the hex code for steel blue?

Steel Blue is #4682B4. In other formats that is rgb(70, 130, 180), hsl(207, 44%, 49%), and approximately cmyk(61%, 28%, 0%, 29%) for print.

What colors go with steel blue?

Cream, Rust, Charcoal all pair well with steel blue. Data visualisation series that need to stay readable.

Is steel blue accessible for text?

Not on white: steel blue reaches only 4.11:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.

Should text on steel blue be black or white?

Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #4682B4.

More blue colors

Navy Blue#000080Royal Blue#4169E1Sky Blue#87CEEBCobalt#0047ABTeal#008080Midnight Blue#191970