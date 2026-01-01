What is the hex code for steel blue? Steel Blue is #4682B4. In other formats that is rgb(70, 130, 180), hsl(207, 44%, 49%), and approximately cmyk(61%, 28%, 0%, 29%) for print.

What colors go with steel blue? Cream, Rust, Charcoal all pair well with steel blue. Data visualisation series that need to stay readable.

Is steel blue accessible for text? Not on white: steel blue reaches only 4.11:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.