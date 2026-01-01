Steel Blue color guide
Muted and slightly grey, it is the blue that survives longest without looking dated because it never depended on saturation.
- Best for
- Data visualisation series that need to stay readable.
Accessibility
Ratios follow WCAG 2.1. AA needs 4.5:1 for body text, AAA needs 7:1; large text passes AA at 3:1.
Colors that go with steel blue
Combinations that hold up in a real layout rather than only on the colour wheel.
Steel Blue color harmonies
Steel Blue shades and tints
The same hue and saturation across ten lightness steps — the basis of a usable colour ramp in a design system.
Steel Blue FAQ
What is the hex code for steel blue?
Steel Blue is #4682B4. In other formats that is rgb(70, 130, 180), hsl(207, 44%, 49%), and approximately cmyk(61%, 28%, 0%, 29%) for print.
What colors go with steel blue?
Cream, Rust, Charcoal all pair well with steel blue. Data visualisation series that need to stay readable.
Is steel blue accessible for text?
Not on white: steel blue reaches only 4.11:1 there, below the 4.5:1 WCAG AA threshold. Use it as a background with black text on top, or reserve it for large display type.
Should text on steel blue be black or white?
Use black text. It gives the higher contrast ratio of the two against #4682B4.